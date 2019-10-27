NFL DFS, Week 8: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

Week 8 NFL DFS pricing reflects that two of the league's brightest stars at quarterback could be in for sky-high numbers. Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are the two most expensive quarterbacks on FanDuel and DraftKings, and their matchups certainly play into that. Wilson draws the Atlanta Falcons, a defense that has conceded the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Watson takes on the Raiders, the third-worst defense in the league in terms of Fantasy points given up to opposing QBs. Does the optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 involve paying up for one of those signal-callers? Or are there better values on the board like Ryan Tannehill (vs. Tampa Bay) and Jared Goff (vs. Bengals)? Before locking in your top Week 8 NFL DFS picks at quarterback or any other position, first see the optimal NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his NFL DFS stacks and player pool can help you make all the right calls on Sunday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's off to a red-hot start in 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in Week 3 and a 2x return on Monday Night Football in Week 4. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 8 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Texans tight end Darren Fells as a bargain pick at just $5,100 on FanDuel and $3,400 on DraftKings. Houston coach Bill O'Brien doesn't regularly feature the tight end in his offensive attack, but Fells, a sixth-year pro out of UC Irvine, has made the most of the looks he has received. In Week 6, for example, Watson looked his way only twice, but they both turned into touchdown passes.

In fact, Fells has scored three touchdowns in his last 16 catches, so he's the type of player who could return tournament-winning value as Watson and the Texans look to light up an Oakland defense that has been gashed for 27.5 points and 376.5 yards per game this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 also includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd at $5,600 on FanDuel and $5,200 on DraftKings. Boyd stepped in as Cincinnati's No. 1 receiver when A.J. Green was injured last year and turned in his first 1,000-yard season. With Green still rehabbing from preseason ankle surgery, Boyd remains the top target in the Bengals' offense.

Boyd has been targeted a whopping 74 times through seven games and has turned in 45 catches for 471 yards with a touchdown. This week, he'll face a Rams defense that has been torched by top receivers like Chris Godwin (12-172-2), Julio Jones (6-93) and Michael Thomas (10-89). And with the Rams favored by 13 points, the game script favors Cincinnati throwing the ball from behind, which further enhances Boyd's value in Week 8.

A player could go off for massive numbers because of a dream matchup, potentially scoring 30 or even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 8? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.