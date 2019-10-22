NFL DFS, Week 8: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule brings tough calls for NFL DFS players as they look to set the perfect lineup. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, for example, is the highest-priced player on FanDuel ($9,600) and DraftKings ($9,200). He's put up eye-popping numbers this season, but now faces the 49ers, the team that has given up the fewest Fantasy points to opposing backs this season. Should McCaffrey be among your top NFL DFS picks, or is going with a lower-priced back with a better matchup like Leonard Fournette (vs. Giants) or Todd Gurley (vs. Bengals) a better NFL DFS strategy? Before making the final call at running back or any other position, you'll want to see the latest Week 8 NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his optimal lineups and strategy can help you navigate Week 8's daily Fantasy football landscape.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 8 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 8 is Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at $8,400 on FanDuel and $7,100 on DraftKings. With Mahomes down, Watson is going off as the second-most expensive quarterback on both sites, trailing only Russell Wilson. But with a juicy matchup against the Raiders on the schedule in Week 8, McClure's model indicates that Watson is in a strong position to return value.

With a limited pass rush and holes in the secondary, Oakland has been extremely generous to opposing quarterbacks, giving up the third-most Fantasy points to the position this year. This an ideal spot for Watson, who's on a three-game hot streak that includes over 1,000 passing yards, nine total touchdowns and a completion percentage of over 70 during that span.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 8 includes rostering Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ($7,200 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings) as he takes on the Houston Texans. Jacobs enters Week 8 coming off an impressive two-week stretch where he went off for 26-123-2 against the Bears and 21-124 against the Packers, both tough defenses. He returned well over 3x value on DraftKings in both performances.

The first-round pick out of Alabama has seen increased usage as the season has gone on. He recorded more than 20 touches just once through the first four games, but has averaged 26.5 the past two weeks. You can expect similar numbers against a Texans defense that's ranked in the middle of the pack in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Confidently lock in Jacobs as one of your top daily Fantasy football picks for Week 8 and look for a solid return on value.

