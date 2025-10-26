Building winning NFL DFS lineups requires finding the right mix of big-name fantasy stars to combine with NFL DFS sleepers when making NFL DFS picks. Among the marquee matchups in the early window of the Week 8 NFL schedule are Bills vs. Panthers, Eagles vs. Giants, and Bears vs. Ravens. In the afternoon window, there is Cowboys vs. Broncos, Buccaneers vs. Saints, and Titans vs. Colts, all of which could be fast-paced offensive contests.

Which players should you target in your core NFL DFS picks for Week 8 on Sunday, and which potential NFL DFS values could help your NFL DFS lineups cash? There are several backups under center like Andy Dalton, Mac Jones and Tyler Huntley, so what Fantasy ramifications will their receivers have? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel for Sunday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 8

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who has an over/under of 85.5 receiving yards. The former LSU standout exploded in 2024 with one of the most dominant statistical seasons at wide receiver in NFL history, recording 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns to claim the receiving "Triple Crown." He averaged over 100 yards per game and cemented his status as one of the NFL's premier playmakers.

Chase has continued to produce at a high level in 2025 with 58 catches for 629 yards and five touchdowns through seven games, though his yards per reception have dipped slightly to 10.8. He remains the focal point of the Bengals' passing attack and one of the most feared receivers in football. See who else to roster here.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. The former Texas standout took a big step forward in 2024, carrying the ball 304 times for 1,456 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while adding 61 receptions for 431 yards and another score through the air. That breakout season firmly established him as one of the NFL's premier dual-threat running backs.

Through six games in 2025, Robinson has totaled 97 carries for 524 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, along with 30 receptions for 390 yards and two scores. His efficiency has improved in both rushing and receiving, showcasing his continued development and explosiveness. The Falcons' offense, which could be without Michael Penix Jr. (questionable, knee), remains built around his versatile skill set, utilizing him as both a workhorse on the ground and a dynamic weapon in the passing game. See who else to roster here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 8

