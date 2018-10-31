NFL DFS, Week 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

After the trade deadline, NFL DFS players have plenty of storylines to sort through as Week 9 approaches. Demaryius Thomas is now in Houston, shaking up the depth chart for the Broncos and Texans, who play each other this week. Golden Tate, the other receiver moved on Tuesday, is on bye as he joins the Eagles, but his departure could open opportunities for Marvin Jones, T.J. Jones, and Kenny Golladay in Detroit. Add in injury concerns for stars like Melvin Gordon (hamstring) and Tyreek Hill (groin), and there is a lot to consider before locking in Week 9 NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. With so many moving parts, be sure to check out the top Week 9 NFL DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And on Sunday, his followers saw massive returns, with his optimal DraftKings tournament lineup finishing in the top one percent. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 9, we can tell you McClure is banking on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton at $8,600 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Newton gets a juicy matchup against the Buccaneers, who are giving up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. And Newton rolls into the game after several impressive DFS performances. in fact, he has scored at least 24 points and returned at least 4x value on DraftKings the past three weeks.

Newton has accounted for at least two touchdowns in his past six games and has been a true dual-threat with over 200 yards of passing and at least seven carries in his last four outings. Lock him in for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups and look for a sky-high return.

McClure's NFL DFS advice for Week 9 also includes rostering Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton at $5,500 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.

Sutton was one of the biggest winners from the trade deadline since Denver's decision to move on from Thomas opened up plenty of opportunities for the rookie out of SMU.

A huge target at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Sutton recorded a season-high 78 yards in his last game. And he gets a mouth-watering matchup in Week 9 against a Houston secondary that just let Miami's DeVante Parker (6-134) go off for huge numbers last week. Lock in Sutton at his nearly rock-bottom price and look for a huge return on value.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers this week because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup in Week 9? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 9 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.