Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is on a historic run, with six consecutive games with at least 125 receiving yards. During that time, he's helped NFL DFS players who have included him in their NFL DFS lineups. Brown will try to extend that streak to seven on Sunday, but he'll have a tough matchup against a talented Cowboys defense. Dallas ranks fourth in pass defense despite losing top cornerback Trevon Diggs early in the season, so can you continue to trust Brown in your Week 9 NFL DFS lineups? Meanwhile, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off a career game (12-158-2) in a win over the Rams and faces a significantly more porous pass defense.

How much exposure should you have to Lamb on Sunday and who in the NFL DFS player pool should you target? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $8,100 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. The five-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL in touches (125) since his season debut in Week 4. Last week, he had 59 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well as four receptions and a receiving score. His 11th game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown tied Jim Brown for the fifth-most in NFL history.

That all-around brilliance has been on display against the Bears quite often, who are the Week 9 opponent for New Orleans. In three games versus Chicago, Kamara has averaged 64.7 rushing yards and 53.4 receiving yards, with two total touchdowns. This year, no team has allowed more receiving yards or receiving scores to running backs than Chicago. The Bears have given up the seventh-most Fantasy points overall to running backs. That combined with Kamara's production make him a must-start for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens receiver Zay Flowers at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. The first-round pick out of Boston College is enjoying a strong rookie season, catching 44 passes for 461 yards and a touchdown over his first eight games. Now, he'll match up with a Seattle defense that ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Baltimore has made continued investments in surrounding Lamar Jackson with capable pass-catchers and those efforts finally appear to be paying off. Jackson is averaging 7.8 yards per pass attempt this season, which matches his career-best total in 2019 when he won the MVP and he's also completing a career-high 70.5% of his passes. Flowers' 27.9% target share ranks 15th among NFL receivers. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

