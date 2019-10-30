NFL DFS, Week 9: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

By the end of the Week 9 NFL schedule, all 32 teams will have played at least half of their regular season games. And as we get deeper into the season, it can be more difficult to find hidden value in the NFL DFS player pool. Price corrections have taken a chunk of the value out of the league's biggest breakout stars like Chris Godwin, D.J. Chark and Lamar Jackson. So every week, looking for players who are stepping into a bigger opportunity with an exploitable matchup needs to be part of your NFL DFS strategy. Which NFL DFS stacks should you target this week on sites like DraftKings, FanDuel, and Yahoo? And which stars are must-faded in the ninth week of the season? Before you make any Week 9 NFL DFS picks, you'll want to hear the optimal NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy sports career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF, and MNF in Week 8. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 9 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at $8,100 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings. After a slow start to the season that included just six catches over the first two weeks, Evans has picked up his pace substantially in recent weeks. And he's coming off perhaps his most complete game of the season as he lit up the Titans for 11 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns, a performance that yielded almost 7x value on DraftKings.

Evans has plenty of upside in Week 9 as the Buccaneers take on the Seahawks in a game with a sky-high total of 53, the highest on the Week 9 NFL schedule. Seattle has also given up the 10th-most receiving yards to opposing receivers this year, so confidently lock in Evans as one of your top Week 9 daily Fantasy football picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings. After receiving just two targets in a loss to the Vikings, Golladay had his sixth game of at least eight targets against the Giants and turned in an impressive performance with six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Golladay now has six touchdowns and quarterback Matthew Stafford has shown plenty of trust in him. Golladay's 15 deep targets are the third-most in the NFL this season, his average target distance of 16.4 yards is fourth in the league, and his total target distance of 771 yards is third. Because of that, Golladay has the weekly potential to gain huge chunks of yardage at any point in a game. His touchdown potential makes him an enormous boom candidate for NFL DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 9 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 9? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.