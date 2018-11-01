NFL DFS, Week 9: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

There's a lot for NFL DFS players to digest before setting their lineups this week. An unusually active NFL trade deadline saw notable playmakers like Ty Montgomery, Demaryius Thomas and Golden Tate shipped. Of course, the impact doesn't stop there, either. Ravens running backs Alex Collins and Javorius Allen could now lose reps to Montgomery, while Thomas could dent the value of Keke Coutee in Houston. And NFL DFS players will be keeping a close eye on Tate, who's on bye this week, but returns to action against the Cowboys in prime-time next Sunday. Before you enter any NFL DFS tournaments or cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings this week, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

For Week 9, we can tell you McClure is banking on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton at $8,600 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Newton gets a juicy matchup against the Buccaneers, who are giving up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. And Newton rolls into the game after several impressive DFS performances. in fact, he has scored at least 24 points and returned at least 4x value on DraftKings the past three weeks.

Newton has accounted for at least two touchdowns in his past six games and has been a true dual-threat with over 200 yards of passing and at least seven carries in his last four outings. Lock him in for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups and look for a sky-high return.

McClure's NFL DFS advice for Week 9 also includes stacking Newton with Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore ($5,300 FanDuel, $4,300 DraftKings).

Moore played a career-high 46 snaps last week and turned seven touches into 129 yards of total offense, good for over a 4x return on DraftKings. This week, a dream matchup against an extremely leak Buccaneers defense should mean plenty of points for Moore and your NFL DFS lineups.

Tampa Bay has given up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season behind only the Saints and has allowed at least one touchdown to the position in every game this season. Moore has also been increasingly active in Carolina's offense (24 combined touches in the last four games after just four in the first three games), so roster him and watch the points rain down.

