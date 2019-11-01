NFL DFS, Week 9: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

The Week 9 NFL schedule is currently expected to be on the lower-scoring side, with eight games currently listed with over-unders of 45 or less. However, you've still got to isolate the best matchups the week has to offer and extract maximum value. The Raiders and Lions will go head-to-head on Sunday in a matchup that sets well for just about all the skill position players. Matthew Stafford has thrown for more than 300 yards in consecutive games and he'll go up against Oakland's 30th-ranked pass defense, making Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, T.J. Hockenson and Kenny Golladay all look like solid potential additions to NFL DFS lineups. Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs has put up 358 yards from scrimmage the last three weeks and he'll take on Detroit's 26th-ranked run defense. But who has the highest upside in that game and what other games should you be targeting? Be sure to check out the optimal NFL DFS strategy from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you make your own Week 9 NFL DFS picks.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF, and MNF in Week 8. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 9 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans ($8,100 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings). Evans had a couple of poor performances this season, but most of that comes down to a confusing lack of involvement, as he was targeted just five times in his two-catch, 28-yard game in Week 1 and just three times in his zero-catch game in Week 5.

However, in the five games where he's been targeted at least seven times, he's averaged 7.2 catches for 126.8 yards while catching six touchdowns. Against a Seahawks defense that has struggled to defend the pass (27th in passing yards allowed), Evans should be a focal point of the offensive gameplan and his two games of at least 190 yards and multiple touchdowns makes him arguably the highest-upside receiver in the league.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings. After receiving just two targets in a loss to the Vikings, Golladay had his sixth game of at least eight targets against the Giants and turned in an impressive performance with six catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Golladay now has six touchdowns and quarterback Matthew Stafford has shown plenty of trust in him. Golladay's 15 deep targets are the third-most in the NFL this season, his average target distance of 16.4 yards is fourth in the league, and his total target distance of 771 yards is third. Because of that, Golladay has the weekly potential to gain huge chunks of yardage at any point in a game. His touchdown potential makes him an enormous boom candidate for NFL DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 9 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 9? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.