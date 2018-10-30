NFL DFS, Week 9: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Todd Gurley, Patrick Mahomes, Adam Thielen and Antonio Brown are among the most expensive players available in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games this week. If you want to roster any of them, you'll need to find the top value picks to stand out from the crowd in big-money NFL DFS tournaments like the $1.8M Sunday Million on FanDuel or the $3.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. With storylines unfolding throughout the week and plenty of key injuries to keep track of, be sure to check out the top Week 9 NFL DFS picks and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top three percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top one percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top two percent on DraftKings and top six percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. And on Sunday, his followers saw massive returns, with his optimal DraftKings tournament lineup finishing in the top one percent. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Week 9, we can tell you McClure is banking on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton at $8,600 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.

Newton gets a juicy matchup against the Buccaneers, who are giving up the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. And Newton rolls into the game after several impressive DFS performances. in fact, he has scored at least 24 points and returned at least 4x value on DraftKings the past three weeks.

Newton has accounted for at least two touchdowns in his past six games and has been a true dual-threat with over 200 yards of passing and at least seven carries in his last four outings. Lock him in for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups and look for a sky-high return.

McClure's NFL DFS advice for Week 9 also includes rostering Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins at $6,700 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Watkins' role in Kansas City's offense has increased in recent weeks. He has been targeted at least seven times in three of the past four games and went off against Denver last week with eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He's in a strong position to put up similar numbers against a Browns defense ranked 26th against the pass.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers this week because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

