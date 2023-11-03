Looking at the latest NFL odds can give you an idea of which games that sportsbooks think will be high-scoring. You can then target those contests with your NFL DFS picks. Eagles vs. Cowboys (46) has a total that's three points higher than any other matchup on Sunday afternoon's Week 9 NFL DFS slate. There is no shortage of top options in this fierce rivalry, from Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. No game has a lower total than Giants vs. Raiders (37), but this game also has elite options that could anchor your NFL DFS stacks like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Week 9 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 9 NFL schedule on Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 9

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $8,100 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel. The five-time Pro Bowler leads the NFL in touches (125) since his season debut in Week 4. Last week, he had 59 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown as well as four receptions and a receiving score. His 11th game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown tied Jim Brown for the fifth-most in NFL history.

That all-around brilliance has been on display against the Bears quite often, who are the Week 9 opponent for New Orleans. In three games versus Chicago, Kamara has averaged 64.7 rushing yards and 53.4 receiving yards, with two total touchdowns. This year, no team has allowed more receiving yards or receiving scores to running backs than Chicago. The Bears have given up the seventh-most Fantasy points overall to running backs. That combined with Kamara's production make him a must-start for Week 9 NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens receiver Zay Flowers at $5,700 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. The rookie is on pace for over 1,000 total yards this season and leads Baltimore in targets (61), receptions (44) and receiving yards (461). He has a high Fantasy floor and has had at least 45 receiving yards in all but one game.

On Sunday, he faces a Seahawks defense that's allowed the eighth-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Seattle is vulnerable between the 20s and in the redzone. Through seven games this season, it has allowed seven receivers to produce at least 80 yards, in addition to giving up eight touchdowns to wideouts alone. Given Flowers' hierarchy in Baltimore's passing game, he has a strong chance at hitting at least one of those thresholds. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 9

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.