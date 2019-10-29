NFL DFS, Week 9: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

NFL DFS players will be keeping a close eye on Patrick Mahomes as Week 9 of the NFL schedule rolls around. The Chiefs' quarterback grabbed headlines by returning to practice last week, just days after dislocating his kneecap. The Chiefs haven't ruled him out for Week 9 against the Vikings, and his status will have a ripple effect on NFL DFS strategy at not only quarterback, but also on players like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Sammy Watkins. In a week that will be full of NFL injury news, trades and other developments, listening to the top NFL DFS advice can go a long way toward nailing your NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel, Yahoo and DraftKings. Before locking in your final NFL DFS stacks and lineups for Week 9, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, has to say.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 9 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

We can tell you one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans at $8,100 on FanDuel and $7,200 on DraftKings. After a slow start to the season that included just six catches over the first two weeks, Evans has picked up his pace substantially in recent weeks. And he's coming off perhaps his most complete game of the season as he lit up the Titans for 11 catches for 198 yards and two touchdowns, a performance that yielded almost 7x value on DraftKings.

Evans has plenty of upside in Week 9 as the Buccaneers take on the Seahawks in a game with a sky-high total of 53, the highest on the Week 9 NFL schedule. Seattle has also given up the 10th-most receiving yards to opposing receivers this year, so confidently lock in Evans as one of your top Week 9 daily Fantasy football picks.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones ($7,700 on FanDuel, $7,000 on DraftKings), who exploded for a return of almost 7x last week on DraftKings against the Chiefs. Jones has been effective as a runner (114-468-8) this season, and he's been extremely dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield.

He's averaged almost seven targets per game over the past four weeks and exploded for a 7-159-2 receiving line against Kansas City last week. Look for Jones to continue his trend of producing huge returns as he takes on a Chargers defense that has given up the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

