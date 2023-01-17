The final game of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 is a matchup that football fans saw in Week 1, as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers have defeated Dallas twice over the last two seasons with Tom Brady at quarterback, but Tampa Bay limped into the NFL playoffs 2023 this year. In those previous two meetings, Brady threw for a combined 591 yards and five touchdowns, so is he a lock for your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Monday's Wild Card slate on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for a special Wild Card Weekend edition of Monday Night Football is Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The sixth-year veteran only averaged 3.5 yards per carry this season as the Buccaneers struggled to establish their running game. However, Fournette's evolution as a receiver over the last four seasons has helped him continue to be viable regardless of his NFL DFS matchups.

In five postseason games with the Bucs, Fournette has rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 27 passes for 204 yards and a score. In Week 1 against the Cowboys, Fournette rushed for 127 yards on 21 carries.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys were criticized for the way they finished the season against Washington, but Lamb still made five receptions for 52 yards and scored Dallas' only touchdown in Week 18. In the two weeks before that, he had 21 total catches for 220 yards and two scores.

Although the Buccaneers have had Dallas' number since Tom Brady's arrival, Lamb has been a central part of the Cowboys' offensive game plan against them in their two prior meetings. While Lamb only had two receptions for 29 yards in Week 1 this season against Tampa, he was targeted 11 times. When the two teams opened the year against each other in 2021, Lamb was targeted 15 times and made seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

