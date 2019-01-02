NFL DFS, Wild Card Round: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Wild Card weekend is almost here, and that means plenty of questions for NFL DFS players to enter before locking in their lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Seattle began the week with running back Chris Carson and wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee) sitting out practice. Should you consider rostering either against the Cowboys, who boast the No. 7 defense in the league (329.3 yards per game)? Speaking of the Cowboys, guard Zack Martin will likely return for the first time since Week 15. Does his presence make running back Ezekiel Elliott a must-play? And in Indianapolis, receiver TY Hilton (ankle) hasn't practiced. How should you approach his lingering injury in the Colts' must-win game against the Texans? Before you lock in any NFL DFS picks, make sure to check out the top NFL DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

For the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is banking on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at $7,700 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings as he takes on the Seahawks on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET. Prescott had perhaps his best game of the season in Week 17, shredding the Giants for 387 yards and four touchdowns. He has also scored six times on the ground this season, raising his ceiling in NFL DFS.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS advice includes rostering Ravens tight end Mark Andrews at $5,900 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.

The rookie out of Oklahoma hit his stride late in the season, recording multiple receptions in four of his last five games. Three of those outings led to at least 40 receiving yards, and than span also included a huge game against the Chargers where he recorded 83 yards and a score.

Los Angeles has given up at least five receptions to tight ends in four of its last five games, so confidently lock Andrews in as an NFL DFS value pick this weekend as he aims for a repeat explosion. He's a strong value pick who will allow you to load up on high-priced stars.

