In two games against the Buffalo Bills this season, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has run for 214 yards and four touchdowns. Harris' 7.64 yards per carry average against the Bills is his best average per attempt against any opponent this season. The Patriots will take on the Bills for a third time this season on Saturday in the first day of the 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend, so is Harris a lock to be included in NFL DFS lineups?

Last season, Harris only played 10 games and just once against Buffalo, but his 6.38 yards per carry were also the best against any opponent during the regular season. Both of Saturday's games feature teams that have already played this season, but how much should you consider the prior performances of top names in this weekend's NFL DFS player pool? Before making your NFL DFS picks for Saturday and beyond, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday's Wild Card round matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Saturday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's action is Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at $7,300 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. Burrow didn't play last week in the regular-season finale. However, no quarterback in the NFL was as hot as Burrow in Weeks 16 and 17, when he completed 78.8 percent of his passes for 971 yards and eight touchdowns.

When the Bengals and the Raiders played in Week 11, Burrow finished with an efficient game on 20-of-29 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions. Burrow hasn't thrown a pick or lost a fumble in his last four starts, while the Raiders are coming off their worst performance defending the pass since Week 14, after Justin Herbert threw for 355 net yards against them last weekend.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes stacking Burrow with rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel). Chase wasn't asked to do much in Week 18 with Cincinnati's playoff spot secured, but in the two weeks prior, he had a combined 18 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

His two recent big games against Baltimore and Kansas City were a complete turnaround from the mediocre numbers he put up over five games following the bye. After the off week, he had just 203 total receiving yards and three touchdowns. One aspect that has been a constant with Chase, however, has been his target share, and his 128 looks led the Bengals this season.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Wild Card Saturday

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Wild Card Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with nearly $2 million in winnings, and find out.