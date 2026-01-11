The 2026 NFL playoffs roll on Sunday with three more games -- Jaguars vs. Bills (+1.5), 49ers vs. Eagles (-6) and Chargers vs. Patriots (-3.5). A majority of the daily Fantasy football action will take all three games into account for the 'main slate.' It's a smaller NFL DFS player pool on Sunday than the regular season, but larger than Saturday and Monday during Wild Card Weekend, so there are some tougher calls to make for NFL DFS lineups.

How should you value big names like Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Christian McCaffrey, James Cook and Justin Herbert, and who are the NFL DFS picks who can be sleepers for this slate? Before making any Sunday NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

You can also bet props like Hurts as an anytime TD scorer (+105) using the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. In 2023, he finished tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wild Card Sunday DFS slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Eagles running back Saquon Barkley at $8,500 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings. Barkley had an epic playoff run last year, leading the NFL with 499 rushing yards as he averaged 124.8 yards on the ground over the course of four games. That effort was highlighted by a 205-yard game against the Rams. The Niners were below average defending running backs this season, giving up the 19th-most Fantasy points to opposing backs. See who else to roster at SportsLine, and bet Barkley to go Over 82.5 rushing yards at DraftKings Sportsbook:

McClure is also building around Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid ($3,800 on DraftKings, $5,100 on FanDuel), who gets a very favorable matchup against the Jags, a team that has allowed the 22nd-most points to opposing tight ends. With injuries playing a factor, Kincaid's total targets and receptions have been down a bit this season, but he's been more efficient than ever. He averaged a cater-high 14.6 yards per catch and scored a career-high five touchdowns this season. See more NFL DFS picks at SportsLine, and bet Kincaid to go Over 41.5 receiving yards at DraftKings:

How to set Wild Card Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.