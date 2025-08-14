Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's disciplinary hearing for his involvement in a multi-car crash is expected to take place on Sept. 30, according to ESPN. The date is notable, as it will allow Rice to participate in Kansas City's first four games of the regular season before any discipline, including a potential suspension, is imposed by the NFL.

Rice was sentenced in July to 30 days of jail time and five years of probation after leaving the scene of an accident in Dallas, Texas in 2024. Rice and four other men left behind a Lamborghini Urus and a Chevrolet Corvette that Rice was leasing without checking on the occupants in the other vehicles. Two of those occupants were hospitalized, while two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"I completely changed," Rice said when speaking with reporters during training camp. "You have to learn from things like that. So I've learned, and I've taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that."

The Chiefs selected Rice, a product of SMU, in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year with the franchise and set an NFL record with 26 postseason catches while helping Kansas City on its path to a win in Super Bowl 58.

Rice suffered a season-ending leg injury four games into the 2024 campaign and just recently returned to practice after dealing with a minor groin injury.