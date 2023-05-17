USATSI

The NFL is continuing one of its most prominent efforts to create diversity among the league's head-coaching ranks by holding Year 2 of its Coach Accelerator program at the owners meeting in Minneapolis next week (May 21-23). The goal of the program, which began in 2022, is "to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships," according to the NFL.

Last year, NFL teams could only nominate their own assistant coaches, but in 2023, teams could push for assistants from other teams to be included as well. Forty coaches will attend the program in Minnesota next week with 40% of participants (16) being returners from the 2022 group. 

"It was a great experience to be a part of the first accelerator (program), and I'm excited to continue this journey," Tennessee Titans passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charles London said in a press release announcing the news. "I look forward to networking and growing my professional development."  

Coaches were selected based on their "high potential" to be a future head coaching candidate. In addition to networking with owners and front office executives, the 40 coaches will go through development sessions on the topics of executive leaderships skills and business acumen. 

"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the release. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."  

Below are the 40 coaches who will be in attendance next week. 

NameTeam
Teryl AustinPittsburgh Steelers
Chris BeattyLos Angeles Chargers
Marcus Brady*Philadelphia Eagles
Callie BrownsonCleveland Browns
Mike Caldwell*Jacksonville Jaguars
DeMarcus Covington*New England Patriots
Ronald CurryNew Orleans Saints
Matt DanielsMinnesota Vikings
Sean DesaiPhiladelphia Eagles
Tony Dews*Tennessee Titans
Aden DurdeDallas Cowboys
Jon Embree*Miami Dolphins
Leslie Frazier--
Jerry Gray*Atlanta Falcons
Pep Hamilton--
Richard HightowerChicago Bears
Frisman Jackson*Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Johnson*Philadelphia Eagles
Jerrod JohnsonHouston Texans
Randy Jordan*Washington Commanders
Kerry Joseph*Seattle Seahawks
Cato JuneIndianapolis Colts
Thaddeus LewisTampa Bay Buccaneers
Charles London*Tennessee Titans
Anthony LynnSan Francisco 49ers
Keenan McCardellMinnesota Vikings
Thomas McGaughey*New York Giants
Dave MerrittKansas City Chiefs
Scottie MontgomeryDetroit Lions
Jeff Nixon*New York Giants
Tony OdenNew York Jets
Christian ParkerDenver Broncos
Aubrey PleasantLos Angeles Rams
Kris Richard*--
Kelly SkipperBuffalo Bills
Willie TaggartBaltimore Ravens
Drew TerrellArizona Cardinals
Troy Walters*Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Whitt Jr.*Dallas Cowboys
Greg WilliamsGreen Bay Packers

*Participant was part of the first Coach Accelerator program in May of 2022.