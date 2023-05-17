The NFL is continuing one of its most prominent efforts to create diversity among the league's head-coaching ranks by holding Year 2 of its Coach Accelerator program at the owners meeting in Minneapolis next week (May 21-23). The goal of the program, which began in 2022, is "to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships," according to the NFL.

Last year, NFL teams could only nominate their own assistant coaches, but in 2023, teams could push for assistants from other teams to be included as well. Forty coaches will attend the program in Minnesota next week with 40% of participants (16) being returners from the 2022 group.

"It was a great experience to be a part of the first accelerator (program), and I'm excited to continue this journey," Tennessee Titans passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charles London said in a press release announcing the news. "I look forward to networking and growing my professional development."

Coaches were selected based on their "high potential" to be a future head coaching candidate. In addition to networking with owners and front office executives, the 40 coaches will go through development sessions on the topics of executive leaderships skills and business acumen.

"In the year since its inception, we've been encouraged by the positive response to the Accelerator from both club owners and participants," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the release. "We look forward to continuing to build on an incredible program that supports diverse talent."

Below are the 40 coaches who will be in attendance next week.

Name Team Teryl Austin Pittsburgh Steelers Chris Beatty Los Angeles Chargers Marcus Brady* Philadelphia Eagles Callie Brownson Cleveland Browns Mike Caldwell* Jacksonville Jaguars DeMarcus Covington* New England Patriots Ronald Curry New Orleans Saints Matt Daniels Minnesota Vikings Sean Desai Philadelphia Eagles Tony Dews* Tennessee Titans Aden Durde Dallas Cowboys Jon Embree* Miami Dolphins Leslie Frazier -- Jerry Gray* Atlanta Falcons Pep Hamilton -- Richard Hightower Chicago Bears Frisman Jackson* Pittsburgh Steelers Brian Johnson* Philadelphia Eagles Jerrod Johnson Houston Texans Randy Jordan* Washington Commanders Kerry Joseph* Seattle Seahawks Cato June Indianapolis Colts Thaddeus Lewis Tampa Bay Buccaneers Charles London* Tennessee Titans Anthony Lynn San Francisco 49ers Keenan McCardell Minnesota Vikings Thomas McGaughey* New York Giants Dave Merritt Kansas City Chiefs Scottie Montgomery Detroit Lions Jeff Nixon* New York Giants Tony Oden New York Jets Christian Parker Denver Broncos Aubrey Pleasant Los Angeles Rams Kris Richard* -- Kelly Skipper Buffalo Bills Willie Taggart Baltimore Ravens Drew Terrell Arizona Cardinals Troy Walters* Cincinnati Bengals Joe Whitt Jr.* Dallas Cowboys Greg Williams Green Bay Packers

*Participant was part of the first Coach Accelerator program in May of 2022.