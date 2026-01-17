Only eight teams remain in the chase to win the 2026 Super Bowl, and we have already guaranteed two different franchises playing in this year's Big Game from last season. Given how the NFL has become more offense-focused league in recent years, it shouldn't be a significant surprise that more than half of the top-10 scoring teams make up the eight-team NFL Divisional Round field, with six of the top-10 scoring teams playing this weekend. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has picked its best bets from all four contests to lock in its Divisional Round anytime TD scorer picks, which includes backing star running backs in the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Rams' Kyren Williams.

Targeting anytime touchdown bets is one way to approach Divisional Round NFL betting at online sports betting sites. With NFL props available for almost every player in every game at DraftKings, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model can help you find value to add to your Divisional Round NFL picks.

Divisional Round NFL anytime touchdown picks:

Courtland Sutton, Broncos (+185)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-130)

Jayden Higgins, Texans (+320)

Kyren Williams, Rams (+120)

Sutton was Bo Nix's top option throughout the season, leading Denver in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,017) and receiving touchdowns (seven). He had a touchdown in two of the final four games of the regular season, and the eight-year receiver is the reliable veteran presence in Denver's offensive room. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound receiver provides a physical threat in the red zone, and Sutton led the Broncos with five receptions for 75 yards against the Bills in last year's postseason. Sutton led Denver with eight touchdowns in Nix's rookie season last year as the two have a clear rapport, and with odds longer than 2-1, the model sees value in backing Sutton to score on Saturday. The model projects Sutton to score in 37% of simulations.

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (-130)

McCaffrey has been a touchdown machine over his career, and as we saw last week against the Eagles, his scores don't always need to come on the ground. McCaffrey had two receiving touchdowns in the 49ers' 23-19 win in the Wild Card Round, and with another critical injury to the San Francisco offense, losing George Kittle to a torn ACL, McCaffrey will likely become even more involved than he already was. McCaffrey led all 49ers with eight targets last week to go along with his 15 carries. He had 17 touchdowns in 17 games during the regular season, and the last time the 49ers made the playoffs, he was a crucial part of their offense. McCaffrey scored five touchdowns in three games in their run to the Super Bowl in 2024. Given his talent, production and workload, the model projects him to score in 62% of simulations.

Jayden Higgins, Texans (+320)

The rookie receiver became an increasingly important part of Houston's offense as the season progressed, which can often be the case with first-year players, and he scored a touchdown in each of Houston's final two regular-season games. He had three receptions for 39 yards in the Wild Card Round against the Steelers, but given Nico Collins' concussion suffered last week, Higgins could be asked to take on more of the responsibilities in the passing attack. Higgins was tied with Collins for the team lead in touchdown receptions (six) this season and was third in receptions and receiving yards. His end-of-year production, combined with a possible uptick in targets, makes him too much of a scoring threat to be listed at odds longer than 3-1. The model projects Higgins to score in 33% of simulations.

Kyren Williams, Rams (+120)

The Rams have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL at 30.7 points per game, and although much of that can be credited to Matthew Stafford's MVP-caliber season with an NFL-leading 46 touchdown passes, that doesn't mean the Los Angeles running back hasn't been a consistent staple in the end zone. Williams had 13 touchdowns, including three receiving, this season. He also had one of Stafford's three touchdown receptions in a 34-31 win over the Panthers on Wild Card Weekend. Williams had 16 touchdowns in 16 games last season as a reliable TD scorer. The model projects him to score in 52% of simulations, creating value at plus-money odds.

