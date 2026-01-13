What a weekend that was for NFL football. Not so much for bets in this column or my Wild Card Weekend picks in general. But that's life when you get a bunch of one-score games that are decided in the final minutes. I am oddly proud of the Under call in the Chargers vs. Patriots game, because the read was perfect and the line was wildly off.

Things should get even tighter this week, with the Divisional Round matchups profiling as elite. There are eight teams left, there's chaos everywhere and the only game over a field goal is a rubber match between two division rivals.

Let's find some early looks to help us land some value. We're going to focus on the player prop market today before the numbers move.

Bet it now: Josh Allen anytime touchdown scorer

Back Allen to find the end zone with the DraftKings promo:

I'm not entirely sure what we're doing with this number, because everyone else just saw Allen score two rushing touchdowns against the Jaguars (the best rush defense in football) despite battling 50 different injuries he picked up during the game.

The Bills' only path to winning the Super Bowl -- and their window is wide open at the moment -- involves Josh Allen turning into Superman the rest of the way.

He already did it against the Jaguars and dragged the Bills into the Divisional Round. I would fully expect to see more of it against the Broncos. He absolutely will not hesitate to put his body on the line and plunge across the goal line.

Getting nearly even money on Allen to score early in the week is an autobet.

Bet it now: Brock Purdy Over 17.5 rushing yards

Bet on Purdy to scramble at DraftKings:

I definitely thought about going with a principle play on the 49ers +7.5 here. But the travel spot is so bad for San Francisco, going east to west and having to play on Saturday against a team that just spent the bye week resting and planning for you. I think it's an overcorrection and would lean San Francisco +7.5, but I don't see the spread moving super aggressively off that number.

Instead, let's focus on Brock Purdy because his rushing yardage number is currently too low at 17.5.

Purdy cleared this number in his last three games and in four of five. He's scoring with his legs and he's absolutely been looking to use them to pick up big third downs. He only ran twice against Seattle in the last game and still cleared this number.

I expect this to close around 20.5 or so.

Bet it now: Rhamondre Stevenson Over 20.5 receiving yards

Bet on Stevenson's receiving yardage at DraftKings:

Stevenson has seen a ton of snaps over the last few weeks and was the focal point for the Patriots offense against the Chargers.

He's not normally considered a receiving back, per se, but his targets are way up over the last month plus. He has 20 targets in his last six games, all of which have seen him go north of 21 receiving yards.

When Stevenson is out on the field, defenses are typically geared up to stop the run and he's able to slip out, catch a quick pass from Drake Maye and pick up good yardage.

I'm worried of course about the Texans flying to the ball, because that's what they do. But I would expect some overzealousness early on, so look to Stevenson in the passing game to get him there well ahead of schedule.

Bet it now: Rams vs. Bears Over 50.5

Back the Over at DraftKings:

This is a monster Over to take on a Tuesday, but we don't care. There was some buy back on it that got it down a half point or so and we'll take advantage.

There might be freezing temperatures in Chicago on Sunday with a little wind, and you'll probably hear plenty about Matthew Stafford's stats when he's outdoors in cold weather. I'm not worried about that against a Bears secondary that can be attacked. Just look at Jordan Love's numbers in the Packers' loss to Chicago last week.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams is the king of the second half surge, so even if the Rams pile up points early, they won't be able to take their foot off the gas. Williams should move the ball against a suspect secondary in the second half and maybe the first as well.

As long as winds stay below 15 mph, we should be good to clear 55 points in this one.