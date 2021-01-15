Aaron Donald, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Cooper Kupp, Marcus Peters and Latavius Murray are just a few of the notable players dealing with injuries heading into the NFL's divisional round of the playoffs. And while all eight teams have at least one injury to worry about, a few of this weekend's participants are dealing with more injuries than the others. Two of the lucky teams -- as far as injuries are concerned -- are the Packers and Bills, who have just one player apiece whose status is in question leading up to Saturday.

Below is a rundown of each remaining playoff team's injury status heading into the weekend. Along with naming each player who has an injury designation, we'll also analyze how effective several players who aren't listed on the reports but are still dealing with nagging injuries will be.

Rams at Packers

Rams: QB John Wolford (neck) OUT; OL David Edwards (ankle), WR Cooper Kupp (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Packers: DL Kingsley Keke (concussion) DOUBTFUL

Kupp, who exited last Saturday's wild-card win over the Seahawks in the fourth quarter, has bursitis in his knee. Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that the Rams would try to minimize the swelling and inflammation in Kupp's knee leading up to Saturday's game. And while he is expected to play, the fact that Kupp did not practice throughout the week has cast uncertainty over how effective he will be against Green Bay's defense.

Two Rams starters that will play Saturday are quarterback Jared Goff (right thumb) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ribs). Goff was a full participant at practice throughout the week, while Donald was limited on Thursday after not practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday. When asked about Donald, McVay said this week that "The Terminator will be ready." Donald told reporters that he is healthy and not experiencing any pain heading into Saturday's game.

Keke, who sat out the Packers' Week 17 win over Chicago, did not practice throughout the week. If Keke can't go on Saturday, the Packers will again turn to veteran Damon Harrison to help pick up the slack. A nine-year veteran, Harrison logged 12 snaps in Green Bay's regular season finale.

Receivers Allen Lazard (core/wrist) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle), linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle/thumb), tackle Rick Wagner (knee) and cornerback Kevin King (Achilles) will play after appearing on the team's injury report during the week. The team's leader in sacks (12.5) and forced fumbles (four), Smith was limited throughout the week. Lazard, who was also limited all week, has caught just one touchdown and 18 passes since coming back from core muscle surgery in Week 11.

Ravens at Bills

Ravens: CB Marcus Peters (back), G D.J. Fluker (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Bills: DE Darryl Johnson (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Peters, who made the game-clinching interception in the Ravens' wild-card win over the Titans, was limited during Baltimore's final practice after not practicing on Tuesday and Wednesday. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he expects Peters and linebacker Matt Judon -- who missed Tuesday and Wednesday's practices with an illness -- to play on Saturday. If Fluker can't go, he would likely be replaced by rookie Tyre Phillips, who made his first career playoff start in last weekend's win over the Titans.

Bills receivers Cole Beasley (knee) and Stefon Diggs (oblique) will play on Saturday. Beasley was limited throughout the week, while Diggs was a full participant on Thursday after being limited during the Bills' first two practices. Earlier this week, Beasley told reporters that he does not feel that he will be as limited as he was during Buffalo's wild-card win over the Colts, where he overcome a slow start to catch seven passes for 57 yards. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) will also play after being limited earlier in the week.

Browns at Chiefs

Browns: OT Jack Conklin (knee/hamstring), LB B.J. Goodson (shoulder), TE David Njoku (hamstring), TE Stephen Carlson (groin) QUESTIONABLE

Chiefs: WR Sammy Watkins (calf), LB Willie Gay (ankle) OUT; CB Rashad Fenton (foot/ankle), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip), TE Deon Yelder (groin) QUESTIONABLE

While their statuses for Sunday are in question, Conklin, Goodson and Njoku were limited participants during Friday's practice after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. If Conklin can't go, he will be replaced by Kendall Lamm, who played in 75% of the Browns' offensive plays in last weekend's wild-card victory over the Steelers. Lamm was part of an offensive line that did not allow the Steelers' top-ranked pass rush to record a sack Baker Mayfield, who threw three touchdowns in Cleveland's 48-37 win.

Several Browns will play after appearing on this week's injury report. Among those players are defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (neck), center JC Tretter (ankle), and defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder).

Gay and Watkins will miss Sunday's game after not practicing all week. Yelder and Edwards-Helaire did not practice Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday. Fenton was limited the last two days after not practicing on Wednesday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Edwards-Helaire moved "real well" during Wednesday's practice and has spent the last two practices doing individual work. If he can't play, the Chiefs' ground attack would be led by Le'Veon Bell and Darrell Williams. Bell was a full participant this week after appearing on the injury report with a knee injury.

Buccaneers at Saints

Buccaneers: G Alex Cappa (ankle), DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) OUT; S Andrew Adams (not injury related), RB Ronald Jones (finger/calf) QUESTIONABLE

Saints: CB Patrick Robinson (hamstring) OUT; QB Taysom Hill (knee), RB Latavius Murray (quadricep) QUESTIONABLE

Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Leonard Fournette would be the team's starting running back against the Saints. Ronald Jones, who didn't play a snap against Washington due to a quad injury, returned to practice on Thursday and will be a game-time decision.

For the Saints, Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray are both questionable after getting injured last weekend. Both were limited in their only on-field work this week. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who does not have a designation, is in line to return after sitting out last week with a neck injury. Jared Cook is reportedly good to go after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.