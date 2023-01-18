And then their were eight. We have reached the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and several teams are dealing with notable injuries. The Cincinnati Bengals are banged up on the offensive line, while Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still dealing with a nagging toe injury. Every player is doing everything they can to suit up this weekend, as we inch closer to Super Bowl LVII.

Below, we will break down the midweek injury reports for the divisional round. Who's in? Who's out? Who's trending in the right direction? This is your one-stop shop for everything injury related in the NFL this week.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5)

With this game being played on Saturday, the final injury reports for the Jaguars and Chiefs will be released Thursday afternoon. For the Jaguars, quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still on the injury report with his toe injury. He was a limited participant on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder) and center Luke Fortner (back) were also limited participants on Tuesday and Wednesday. Star offensive guard Brandon Scherff missed practice on Tuesday with an abdomen injury, but returned Wednesday as a limited participant.

Like Jaguars vs. Chiefs, the final injury reports for the Giants and Eagles will be released Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, Giants wideout Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), linebacker/safety Landon Collins (ankle), safety Julian Love (hamstring), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) and pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (quad) were limited participants.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and defensive end Brandon Graham (illness/rest) were the two Eagles who did not practice on Wednesday. Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin/rest) and defensive end Robert Quinn (back/rest) were limited participants.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (-5.5)

Bengals offensive guard Alex Cappa (ankle), cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

For Buffalo, cornerback Dane Jackson (knee), defensive end DaQuan Jones (calf), safety Jordan Poyer (knee) and nose tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were limited participants. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was listed on the injury report with his right elbow issue, but he was a full participant.

