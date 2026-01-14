Just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, and bids to advance to Championship Sunday are on the line this weekend during the divisional round. The league is coming off a wild Wild Card Weekend, where a bulk of the games came down to the final moments. That's shaping these playoffs into one of the most memorable runs to the Super Bowl in recent memory, so this upcoming divisional round has a lot to live up to.

As much as we'd like to focus solely on the games themselves and the individual matchups that'll help determine who advances and who goes home, we also have to keep an eye on injuries. For as entertaining as Wild Card Weekend was, there were several notable injuries. The 49ers lost tight end George Kittle for the remainder of the year due to a torn Achilles, while Texans receiver Nico Collins and Patriots corner Christian Gonzalez each departed their matchups with concussions.

With teams getting back onto the practice field this week to gear up for the upcoming playoff slate, we'll take the temperature of those injuries and more by dissecting the injury reports.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS | Paramount+)

Bills: After conducting a walkthrough practice on Tuesday that saw Josh Allen listed as a limited participant, Buffalo's Wednesday injury report saw the quarterback improve to a full participant. Allen is listed with foot, knee and right finger injuries.

Meanwhile, three Bills players were missing on Wednesday: cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee). Shavers is out for the year with a torn ACL. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (neck), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee, calf), linebacker Matt Milano (ankle), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (biceps), defensive end Greg Rousseau (back) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) were limited.

Broncos: Denver's injury report on Wednesday mirrored its initial report of the week. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) and Drew Sanders (ankle), along with tight end Lucas Krull (foot), were limited. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was listed with a hip injury but practiced fully.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox | Fubo, try for free)

Analysis to come.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC | Fubo, try for free)

Texans: Houston did not have standout receiver Nico Collins to begin the week of practice on Wednesday. He left Monday's win over the Steelers with a concussion.

The Texans also listed defensive end Denico Autry (knee), offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle) and receiver Justin Watson (concussion) as nonparticipants. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle), guard Ed Ingram (ankle), running back Jawhar Jordan (ankle), corner Kamari Lassiter (ankle, knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) were limited.

Patriots: Christian Gonzalez left New England's wild card victory over the Chargers with a concussion, but the star corner was out at practice on Wednesday, albeit on a limited basis.

Along with Gonzalez, tight end Hunter Henry (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), running back Terrell Jennings (concussion protocol), linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) were limited. Offensive tackles Morgan Moses (knee) and Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) were held out of the week's opening session.

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Chicago held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the initial injury report is an estimate had the team gone through a full practice. With that said, the club listed defensive back Nick McCloud as the lone player not participating due to a groin injury. Receivers DJ Moore (knee) and Rome Odunze (foot) were limited, along with linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back).