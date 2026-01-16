Just eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, and a trip to Championship Sunday is on the line this weekend as the divisional round takes center stage. The league is coming off a truly wild Wild Card Weekend, with most games decided in the final moments, setting the stage for what's shaping up to be one of the most memorable postseason runs in recent memory. The bar is high for the divisional round -- and it has a lot to live up to.

As much as the focus is on the matchups that will determine who advances and who goes home, injuries are also looming large. Wild Card Weekend delivered plenty of drama, but it also took a toll. The 49ers lost tight end George Kittle for the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, while Texans wide receiver Nico Collins and Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez each exited their games with concussions. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are keeping a close eye on Sam Darnold after he suffered an oblique injury during practice.

With teams wrapping up their on-field preparations for this latest round of the playoffs, let's take a look at the final injury reports to see who's in, who's out and whose status remains up in the air.

Josh Allen began the week as a limited participant due to foot, knee and right finger injuries. However, the franchise quarterback logged back-to-back full practices to close out the week and carries no injury designation for Saturday's matchup. Meanwhile, defensive end A.J. Epenesa (neck), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee, calf) and linebacker Matt Milano (ankle) also enter the weekend without injury designations after each was limited throughout the week. On Friday, Buffalo did activate both defensive tackle Ed Oliver and receiver Curtis Samuel off of injured reserve, signaling their return. Oliver hasn't played since Week 8.

Denver is relatively healthy heading into this matchup. Just four players appeared on the final injury report, and only two have been ruled out. Most notably, linebacker Dre Greenlaw logged a full practice on Thursday and carries no injury designation.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Despite making a strong push to return, the 49ers ruled out linebacker Fred Warner for this playoff matchup. Meanwhile, the status of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remains up in the air, though he did practice all week on a limited basis. On a more positive note, star left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) carries no injury designation after practicing fully in each of the final two sessions of the week.

All eyes are on Sam Darnold after he popped up on the injury report Thursday with an oblique injury. Darnold has said he's confident he'll be able to play through it, but he is officially listed as questionable. If he's unable to go, backup Drew Lock would be thrust into the starting role for this playoff matchup.

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Team Player Position Injury Status Texans Nico Collins WR Concussion Out Patriots Terrell Jennings RB Concussion Protocol Questionable Harold Landry LB Knee Questionable

The Texans are relatively healthy entering this divisional-round matchup, but the one absence looms large. The club has ruled out top wide receiver Nico Collins after he suffered a concussion last week against Pittsburgh. Collins did not practice at all this week.

The Patriots will have top cornerback Christian Gonzalez available after he cleared the concussion protocol and practiced fully over the final two days of the week. Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) also carries no injury designation after being limited earlier in the week. One player worth monitoring is Harold Landry III. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a knee injury but did not practice Friday, putting his status in doubt heading into the game.

Team Player Position Injury Status Rams Jimmy Garoppolo QB Back Questionable Desjuan Johnson DE Illness Questionable Bears Nick McCloud DB Groin Out Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Back Questionable Rome Odunze WR Foot Questionable

L.A. will get right guard Kevin Dotson back after missing the last few weeks due to an ankle injury. He was a full participant during Friday's session.

Chicago is listing wide receiver Rome Odunze as questionable for Sunday's contest, but he practiced fully on Friday, which suggests he should be available. DJ Moore is also expected to play after logging a full practice Friday following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury. As for McCloud, he did not practice at all this week while dealing with a groin injury and is the lone Bears player who has been officially ruled out.