NFL divisional round odds, line: Chargers vs. Patriots picks, predictions by expert who's 20-8

The New England Patriots begin their quest for a repeat Super Bowl berth when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC divisional round Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET. In the most recent Chargers vs. Patriots odds, New England is a four-point favorite, while the over-under is 47, the lowest total on the NFL divisional schedule. The Patriots are undefeated at home, but the Chargers have covered in eight of nine road games.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts is on a 49-38 run on against-the-spread picks and has been especially adept at picking games involving the Chargers and Patriots, going 15-6 on spread picks involving L.A. and hitting on five of seven involving New England. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Roberts knows the Patriots have advanced to seven AFC Championship Games in a row and have been especially tough at home. New England is averaging 33 points in Foxborough, compared to 21.6 on the road, and the defense has allowed just 17.9 points at home, compared to 24 outside of Gillette Stadium.

Tom Brady leads an offense that ranks No. 5 in total yards, but the run game has been a huge part of the Pats' success. Rookie Sony Michel started just eight games, but finished with 931 yards and six touchdowns. James White added five more scores for the Patriots' fifth-ranked ground game and led the team in receptions (87) out of the backfield.

But just because the red-hot Patriots haven't lost at home this season doesn't mean they'll cover the Chargers vs. Patriots spread Sunday.

Roberts also knows the Chargers' offense has been tough to handle. The unit ranked No. 6 in the NFL at 26.8 points per game led by veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, who had one of his best seasons with 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Rivers and wide receiver Keenan Allen make up one of the league's top receiving combos. Allen caught 97 passes for 1,196 yards, and the Chargers also added tight end Hunter Henry to the active roster Monday, eight months after an ACL tear.

L.A. ranks in the top 10 against the run and pass and has star bookends in Melvin Ingram (seven sacks) and Joey Bosa (5.5). Rookie free safety Derwin James leads the team in tackles (105) and has 3.5 sacks and three picks, one of just two players to have a 100-3-3 season.

