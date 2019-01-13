NFL divisional round odds, line: Chargers vs. Patriots picks, predictions by top-rated expert who's 20-8

The Los Angeles Chargers had a better regular-season record than the New England Patriots, but will once again hit the road for the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs. Kickoff from chilly Foxborough is at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, and you can catch the game on CBS. The latest Patriots vs. Chargers weather forecast calls for temperatures in the 20s, light winds, and clear skies. The Chargers (12-4) are 8-1 against the spread on the road, including a 23-17 win at Baltimore in last week's Wild Card Round. Meanwhile, the Patriots (11-5) are undefeated at home this season. New England is a four-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Patriots odds, with the over-under at 47. New England has advanced to the AFC Championship seven years in a row, so before picking a side and making any Chargers vs. Patriots picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts is on a 49-38 run on against-the-spread picks and has been especially adept at picking games involving the Chargers and Patriots, going 15-6 on spread picks involving L.A. and hitting on five of seven involving New England. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's dialed in on Sunday's Patriots vs. Chargers game

Roberts knows the Patriots lost two of their final four games, but motivation wasn't high and they dominated the division-rival Jets, 38-3, in the season-finale. New England has reached seven AFC Championships in a row, and everyone knows Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will have the team ready.

Brady's 11 interceptions were his most since the 2013 season, but injuries decimated his receiving corps. Julian Edelman played 12 games, wgile stud tight end Rob Gronkowski started only 11. Everyone is now healthy for Sunday. James White and Sony Michel lead a rush attack that averages 127 yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

New England's defense allowed only 20.3 points per game, ranking No. 7 in the league. The ball-hawking unit picked off 18 passes, third-most, and allowed just one rushing touchdown at home all season.

But just because the red-hot Patriots can run the ball and play defense doesn't mean they'll cover the Chargers vs. Patriots spread on Sunday.

Roberts also knows that while L.A.'s offense has the names, the defense ranks higher across the board. Its 18 interceptions rank third in the NFL, and the Chargers were in the top 10 against the run and pass, joining the Bears and the Ravens as the only other teams that can boast that.

The offense has done its part, too. The Chargers were sixth in scoring, with quarterback Philip Rivers throwing for 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns. The ground attack has generated nearly 2,000 yards, with Melvin Gordon (885 yards, 10 touchdowns in 12 games) and Austin Ekeler (554 yards) each averaging better than 5.1 yards per attempt. L.A.'s pass attack gets an added weapon with tight end Hunter Henry being activated from IR eight months after an ACL tear suffered in May.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning under, but he has unearthed a major x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back.

So who wins Chargers vs. Patriots? And what major x-factor causes one side of the spread to hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Chargers spread to jump on, all from a Vegas legend on a profit-making 20-8 run on picks involving these two teams.