NFL divisional round odds, line: Colts vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions by proven expert who's 20-6 on Indianapolis games

The Indianapolis Colts have history on their side as they visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round, as Indianapolis is 4-0 all-time versus Kansas City in the postseason. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is at 4:35 p.m. ET. The Chiefs will be looking to improve on a 2-6 all-time postseason record at Arrowhead, where they have not won a playoff game in 25 years. Mother Nature is adding her own twist to the game, as Kansas City is under a winter storm warning, with an additional two to four inches expected on Saturday. Sportsbooks list K.C. as a five-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 56.5 in the latest Colts vs. Chiefs odds. The weather hasn't impacted the Chiefs vs. Colts line substantially, lowering the total by just one ahead of kickoff and not affecting the spread.

White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend.

Now, White has analyzed Chiefs vs. Colts (stream live on fuboTV) from every possible angle and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

White knows the Chiefs could get wide receiver Sammy Watkins back from a foot injury Saturday, boosting an offense that was already the NFL's best. Watkins drew a questionable tag, but has practiced on a limited basis this week and could take the field for the first time since Week 11.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed an MVP season in which he completed 66 percent of his throws for nearly 5,100 yards with 50 touchdowns. In wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes has elite receiving options who are impossible to defend man-to-man.

White isn't worried about the snow slowing down Mahomes and company, either. "The Chiefs have heating equipment underneath the field," White told SportsLine. "And it appears the worst of it will be before the game, giving the field crew a chance to clear most of the accumulated snow by kickoff."

But just because Kansas City is an offensive juggernaut doesn't mean it will cover the Colts vs. Chiefs spread.

Luck has thrown multiple touchdowns passes in 14 of 17 games and is a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year. His rebuilt offensive line has allowed a league-low 18 sacks while paving the way for running back Marlon Mack's breakout. Mack has rushed for at least 119 yards in three of his past four games and just piled up 154 yards from scrimmage in the wild-card win at Houston.

The Colts have allowed 12.8 points per game over their past four contests. Indianapolis has covered seven straight against winning teams, not to mention five of its past six visits to Kansas City.

White is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the side.

Who wins Colts vs. Chiefs? And what hidden stat makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the white-hot expert who's 20-6 on Colts picks and was undefeated on Wild Card Weekend.