NFL divisional round odds, line: Colts vs. Chiefs picks, predictions by expert who's 20-6 on Indianapolis games

Offensive fireworks are in store Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC divisional playoffs. It's a 4:35 p.m. ET kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City secured the No. 1 seed behind Patrick Mahomes' NFL-high 50 touchdown passes, while Indianapolis has won 10 of 11 behind a resurgent Andrew Luck, who threw 39 touchdowns this season. Their combined 89 scoring tosses are the most ever by opposing quarterbacks in a playoff game. Sportsbooks list K.C. as a 5.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 57 in the latest Colts vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any Colts vs. Chiefs picks and NFL playoff predictions, you have to see what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White is a perfect 5-0 in his past five against-the-spread picks for or against Kansas City and 20-6 in his past 26 involving the Colts, including calling Indy covering at Tennessee and Houston the past two weeks. Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend, bringing his stunning NFL run to 55-31. Anyone following those picks is up over $2,000. This is the same expert who cashed big in two of the past four Las Vegas SuperContests.

White has analyzed Chiefs vs. Colts from every possible angle and locked in a strong point-spread pick.

White knows the Chiefs lead the league in scoring (35.3) and total offense (425.6) thanks to Mahomes' amazing arm and mobility. The second-year pro out of Texas Tech is the MVP favorite after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns, while also rushing for 272 yards and two scores. Explosive wideout Tyreek Hill burned defenses for 1,479 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, while reliable tight end Travis Kelce hauled in 103 passes for 1,336 yards and 10 scores. Even without Kareem Hunt, Kansas City didn't slow down, averaging 32.4 points over its final five games.

But just because Kansas City is an offensive juggernaut doesn't mean it will cover the Colts vs. Chiefs spread.

Luck has thrown multiple touchdowns passes in 14 of 17 games and is a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year. His rebuilt offensive line has allowed a league-low 18 sacks while paving the way for running back Marlon Mack's breakout. Mack has rushed for at least 119 yards in three of his past four games and just piled up 154 yards from scrimmage in the wild-card win at Houston.

The Colts have allowed 12.8 points per game over their past four contests. Indianapolis has covered seven straight against winning teams, not to mention five of its past six visits to Kansas City.

White is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the side.

Who wins Colts vs. Chiefs? And what hidden stat makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the white-hot expert who's 20-6 on Colts picks and was undefeated on Wild Card Weekend.