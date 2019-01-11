NFL divisional round odds, line: Colts vs. Chiefs picks, predictions by top-rated expert who's 20-6 on Indianapolis games

Saturday's divisional round matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs pits a resilient veteran against an up-and-coming superstar. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the regular season with 50 passing touchdowns as a first-year starter under Andy Reid, while the Colts' Andrew Luck returned from a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for the entire 2017 season to throw 39 touchdowns, second only to Mahomes. The Colts enter Saturday's matchup brimming with confidence after winning 10 of their last 11 games. Meanwhile, the Chiefs secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but have lost two of their last three. Despite their recent skid, Kansas City is a five-point favorite, with the total at 57 in the latest Colts vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any 2019 NFL Playoff predictions, check out the top Colts vs. Chiefs picks from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, R.J. White.

White is a perfect 5-0 in his past five against-the-spread picks for or against Kansas City and 20-6 in his past 26 involving the Colts, including calling Indy covering at Tennessee and Houston the past two weeks. Moreover, White went a perfect 4-0 against the spread on Wild Card Weekend, bringing his stunning NFL run to 55-31. Anyone following those picks is up over $2,000. This is the same expert who cashed big in two of the past four Las Vegas SuperContests.

Now, White has analyzed Chiefs vs. Colts (stream live on fuboTV) from every possible angle and locked in a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

White knows the Chiefs have been a tough out at Arrowhead Stadium this season. In fact, Kansas City won seven of its eight home games and now faces a Colts team that was just .500 on the road.

The Chiefs are undeniably led by Mahomes, who joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season. Mahomes was second to Ben Roethlisberger in passing yards with 5,097, second to Ryan Fitzpatrick in yards per attempt at 8.79, and No. 2 to Drew Brees in QB rating at 113.8. He has a lethal arm and won't hesitate to take shots downfield.

The entire offense shined throughout the 2018 regular season. Tyreek Hill was No. 4 in the NFL in receiving yardage at 1,479, and was also fourth in touchdown catches with a dozen. Travis Kelce was second to only the Eagles' Zach Ertz in receptions among tight ends with 103 and found the end zone 10 times.

But just because Kansas City is an offensive juggernaut doesn't mean it will cover the Colts vs. Chiefs spread.

Luck has thrown multiple touchdowns passes in 14 of 17 games and is a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year. His rebuilt offensive line has allowed a league-low 18 sacks while paving the way for running back Marlon Mack's breakout. Mack has rushed for at least 119 yards in three of his past four games and just piled up 154 yards from scrimmage in the wild-card win at Houston.

The Colts have allowed 12.8 points per game over their past four contests. Indianapolis has covered seven straight against winning teams, not to mention five of its past six visits to Kansas City.

We can tell you White is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the side. White cites a hidden stat most people don't know about that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Colts vs. Chiefs? And what hidden stat makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the white-hot expert who's 20-6 on Colts picks and was undefeated on Wild Card Weekend.