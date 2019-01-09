NFL divisional round odds, line: Eagles vs. Saints picks, predictions by expert who's 8-2 on Philadelphia games

The No. 1 seed in the NFC faces the defending Super Bowl champion in the divisional round of the 2019 NFL playoffs when the New Orleans Saints host the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff on Sunday is at 4:40 p.m. ET. The Saints destroyed the Eagles 48-7 in Week 11, but Philly (9-7) has lost just once since, while New Orleans (13-3) has failed to cover in three straight. Sportsbooks list New Orleans as an eight-point home favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 50.5 in the latest Saints vs. Eagles odds. Before you make any Saints vs. Eagles picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's No. 1 Philadelphia expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

A West Coast-based analyst who has won numerous handicapping contests, Nagel has his finger on the Eagles' pulse: All time at SportsLine, he's an incredible 8-2 in against-the-spread picks involving the reigning Super Bowl champions. That includes nailing both of his Eagles picks this season. Nagel went with Philly (-5.5) in its 28-13 win over the Redskins on Dec. 3, and took the Eagles (-1) in their season-opening 18-12 victory over the Falcons. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with an NFC Championship Game berth on the line, Nagel has locked in a confident point-spread pick for Sunday's game (stream live on fuboTV). He's sharing his Eagles vs. Saints picks only at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Saints have been the No. 1 seed in the NFC just once before, in 2009 en route to the franchise's only Super Bowl title. Drew Brees had one of his best seasons ever in 2018. He completed an NFL-record 74.4 percent of his passes with 32 touchdowns and a league-leading 115.5 QB rating. He was on target in the Week 11 rout of the Eagles, with 363 yards and four scores.

Michael Thomas was the game's top wideout, catching 125 passes for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll work against a vulnerable Philly pass defense that ranks 30th out of 32 NFL teams.

The Saints' defense, meanwhile, isn't the detriment it once was. New Orleans ranks No. 2 against the run and has 49 sacks, three off the league lead. Cameron Jordan has 12 of them.

But just because the Saints are the top seed and will play at home doesn't mean they'll cover against the surging Eagles.

Nagel also knows Nick Foles won the Super Bowl MVP last season and proved last week that the magical run was no fluke, leading the Eagles to an upset win over the Bears with two second-half touchdowns. Foles is 9-1 as a starter in December-or-later games and now faces a Saints defense that has been roasted for 289 yards per game through the air, second most in the NFL.

Fletcher Cox and Michael Bennett have a combined 19.5 sacks on Philly's D-line, and the entire unit ranks in the top 10 against the run.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He says a new wrinkle in this matchup makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Saints? And what new wrinkle makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Eagles spread you need to jump on, all from the senior analyst who's 8-2 all time picking for or against the Eagles.