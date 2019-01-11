NFL divisional round odds, line: Saints vs. Eagles picks, best predictions from expert who's 8-2 on Philadelphia games

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the final game of the NFL divisional schedule. It's the defending Super Bowl champions against one of the 2019 Super Bowl favorites. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the Big Easy is set for Sunday at 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday. New Orleans, which is hosting a playoff game for the second straight season, is listed as an eight-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Eagles odds, making it the biggest favorite of the divisional round. The total sits at 51.5 points, just over a filed goal more than the Saints scored in their 48-7 victory over the Eagles in Week 11. Before making any Saints vs. Eagles picks and NFL Playoff predictions, check out what SportsLine's resident Eagles expert, Josh Nagel, has to say.

A West Coast-based analyst who has won numerous handicapping contests, Nagel has his finger on the Eagles' pulse: All time at SportsLine, he's an incredible 8-2 in against-the-spread picks involving the reigning Super Bowl champions. That includes nailing both of his Eagles picks this season. Nagel went with Philly (-5.5) in its 28-13 win over the Redskins on Dec. 3, and took the Eagles (-1) in their season-opening 18-12 victory over the Falcons. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with an NFC Championship Game berth on the line, Nagel has locked in a confident point-spread pick for Sunday's game (stream live on fuboTV). He's sharing his Eagles vs. Saints picks only at SportsLine.

Nagel knows the Saints have a significant home-field advantage, having won 14 of their last 16 games in New Orleans. And the Saints are a perfect 5-0 at home in the postseason since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2006. You can expect a raucous crowd in New Orleans on Sunday as the No. 1 seed in the NFC looks to clear a major hurdle with the defending Super Bowl champions in town.

New Orleans features an explosive offense that finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in points (31.5), rushing yards (126.6) and total yards (379.2) per game. New Orleans' ground game boasts a 1-2 punch that few in the league can contain. In fact, running back Alvin Kamara is just one of two players in NFL history with 1,500 yards rushing and 1,500 yards receiving in his first two seasons (Christian McCaffrey is the other). Meanwhile, Mark Ingram is a bruising back who enters the NFL divisional schedule averaging almost five yards per carry.

But just because the Saints are the top seed and will play at home doesn't mean they'll cover against the surging Eagles.

Nagel also knows Nick Foles won the Super Bowl MVP last season and proved last week that the magical run was no fluke, leading the Eagles to an upset win over the Bears with two second-half touchdowns. Foles is 9-1 as a starter in December-or-later games and now faces a Saints defense that has been roasted for 289 yards per game through the air, second most in the NFL.

Fletcher Cox and Michael Bennett have a combined 19.5 sacks on Philly's D-line, and the entire unit ranks in the top 10 against the run.

We can tell you Nagel is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He says a new wrinkle in this matchup makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Saints? And what new wrinkle makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Eagles spread you need to jump on, all from the senior analyst who's 8-2 all time picking for or against the Eagles.