NFL divisional round odds, line: Saints vs. Eagles picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 8-2 on Philadelphia games

The final game of the NFL Divisional schedule features the New Orleans Saints hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. If the Saints win, they'll host the Rams next week. If the Eagles win, they'll head to the West Coast. The game kicks off at 4:40 p.m. ET from the Superdome and New Orleans is an eight-point favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, has risen steadily ahead of kickoff and is up to 52.5 in the latest Saints vs. Eagles odds. These two teams met back in Week 11 and the Saints dominated, 48-7. However, the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are in a different groove now that Nick Foles has replaced an injured Carson Wentz. So before you make your Saints vs. Eagles picks and NFL Playoff predictions, be sure to check out what SportsLine's Josh Nagel just locked in.

A West Coast-based analyst who has won numerous handicapping contests, Nagel has his finger on the Eagles' pulse: All time at SportsLine, he's an incredible 8-2 in against-the-spread picks involving the reigning Super Bowl champions. That includes nailing both of his Eagles picks this season. Nagel went with Philly (-5.5) in its 28-13 win over the Redskins on Dec. 3, and took the Eagles (-1) in their season-opening 18-12 victory over the Falcons.

Nagel knows the Saints have a significant home-field advantage, having won 14 of their last 16 games in New Orleans. And the Saints are a perfect 5-0 at home in the postseason since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2006. You can expect a raucous crowd in New Orleans on Sunday as the No. 1 seed in the NFC looks to clear a major hurdle with the defending Super Bowl champions in town.

New Orleans features an explosive offense that finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in points (31.5), rushing yards (126.6) and total yards (379.2) per game. New Orleans' ground game boasts a 1-2 punch that few in the league can contain. In fact, running back Alvin Kamara is just one of two players in NFL history with 1,500 yards rushing and 1,500 yards receiving in his first two seasons (Christian McCaffrey is the other). Meanwhile, Mark Ingram is a bruising back who enters the NFL divisional schedule averaging almost five yards per carry.

But just because the Saints are the top seed and will play at home doesn't mean they'll cover against the surging Eagles.

Nagel also knows it was a trying season for Philadelphia's defense, but the unit closed the year with a shutout of the Redskins to help them get into the 2019 NFL Playoffs. Their ability to stop the run and make the Bears one-dimensional during Wild Card Weekend was a major reason why they were able to win the game. Against a New Orleans offense that thrives on balance, if the Eagles can win the battle at the line of scrimmage and keep running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram bottled up, it would make life difficult for the Saints.

Accomplishing that starts up front for the Eagles, so expect Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett and Timmy Jernigan to be key. They've been disruptive up front the last two weeks. When they're not making plays of their own, they're freeing up defenders like Nigel Bradham and Jordan Hicks to plug holes and play sideline-to-sideline to force the running game wide.

