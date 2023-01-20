The NFL will be down to its final four teams when four Divisional Round playoff games take place this weekend. The slate begins on Saturday with the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. That night, two bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, will collide in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in Buffalo three weeks after the cancellation of their Week 17 game. The weekend concludes with a renewal of one of the NFL's best rivalries: the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys squaring off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The winners of this weekend's four games will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games next weekend. Before you make any Divisional Round picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 33-23-1 on his best bets this season, including 27-17-1 the past 15 weeks. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Hartstein has locked in his confident picks for three Divisional Round games, and he has a parlay that would pay almost 6-1. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL Divisional Round parlay picks

After closely studying all four Divisional Round games, Hartstein loves the Bengals to cover against the Bills. Before the Week 17 game was canceled due to Damar Hamlin's injury, Cincinnati led Buffalo 7-3 with six minutes left in the first quarter. The Bills (14-3) won the AFC East, while the Bengals (13-4) won the AFC North.

Hartstein likes a Cincinnati defense that ranked 11th in the league in takeaways (24) in the regular season against turnover-prone Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. "The Bengals have played 39 games the past two seasons, counting the playoffs, and have lost by more than a field goal only three times (twice to their nemesis, the Browns)," Hartstein told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Hartstein's Divisional Round NFL parlay picks at SportsLine.

How to make NFL Divisional Round parlays

Hartstein also has locked in two other spread picks, including a play on a team with "an elite ground game." You can find out who it is, and see who else to back in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs at SportsLine.

So which teams should you target for a 6-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Larry Hartstein's three-way parlay for the Divisional Round, all from the expert who entered the season up more than $3,700, and find out.