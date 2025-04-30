The NFL Draft is quite the production, and the league wants to make sure none of the leftover materials go to waste. According to the Green Bay Press Gazette, the NFL is donating a number of the materials to local charitable organizations.

When fans watched the first round of the draft, they saw players sitting in mini living rooms complete with couches, side tables, lamps and rugs. Those furnishings won't be going to waste with much of it going to the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Ryan Sclar of ENGIE Impact, which works with the NFL on green initiatives, said the league wants to make sure it makes a positive impact wherever it holds major events.

"It's really important to the NFL that not only when they come in for a big event are they having a spectacular fan experience, but that they are leaving a really good legacy," Sclar said. "We are working with community members throughout Green Bay and the surrounding area, including Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross, Oneida Nation, various different school district and other government entities."

The NFL also had a lot of leftover food from the event, and much of that went to Rooted In Inc. The organization picked up over 6,000 pounds of food that would have otherwise gone to waste and donated it to a number of local charities.

When it comes to the building materials that couldn't be reused, the league is recycling as much of that as possible.

The draft obviously brings in a financial windfall for the host city, but the NFL is making an effort to ensure that the positive impacts are felt after the event packs up and leaves town.