NFL Draft 2019: Time, order, mock drafts, how to stream live coverage of all seven rounds on CBS Sports HQ
Join us on Thursday through Saturday for our live coverage of the draft, with picks, grades, analysis and more
The months-long wait is nearly over. On Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, Roger Goodell will start the clock on the 2019 NFL Draft; two days and 254 picks later, we'll basically know everything we need to know about how each team shapes up for the 2019 NFL season.
But if you can't wait until all the picks are made to start breaking down what each selection means, I have the perfect place for you to be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday: right here at CBS Sports HQ.
We'll take you through every pick as it happens, grade each selection, break down all the trades and keep you informed of everything you need to know over the course of the three-day draft. From our stable of studio analysts to Pete Prisco and Ryan Wilson live on site in Nashville to Will Brinson, Jamey Eisenberg and the rest of the Pick Six Podcast setup, you'll be immersed in everything NFL Draft for three straight days. What could be better?
Here's more info you should know to get you ready for the big weekend.
When is the 2019 NFL Draft?
This year's draft starts on Thursday, April 25, and runs through Saturday, April 27.
The entire weekend schedule is as follows:
Thursday, April 25: Round 1 (8 p.m. ET)
Friday, April 26: Rounds 2-3 (7 p.m. ET)
Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4-7 (12 p.m. ET)
How to stream draft coverage on CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ will be covering the 2019 NFL Draft live from beginning to end starting Thursday, April 25, and 8 p.m. ET. Here's how you can find CBS Sports HQ 24/7:
- On your computer at CBSSportsHQ.com
- On your phone or tablet using the CBS Sports app
- On your streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire
Draft order
You can see the round-by-round order for all 254 picks right here. If you just want to see where your favorite team is picking, check out our team by team breakdown.
Mock drafts
You can check out the final mock drafts from draft analysts Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso as well as myself and Will Brinson already on the site. Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco and NFL insider Jason La Canfora will bring you their mock drafts on Thursday. You can also find seven-round mock drafts, team needs and prospect big boards for all 32 NFL teams right here on CBSSports.com.
-
