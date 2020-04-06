NFL Draft 2020: Baylor WR Denzel Mims reveals the teams that have talked to him in conference calls

Denzel Mims has been generating a bit of draft buzz lately, especially since the draft is loaded with talented wide receivers that are worthy of first-round selections. After the "big three" of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and CeeDee Lamb go off the board, it's a "free-for-all" on who will be the next wide receiver taken.

Mims is a popular candidate to be selected in the first round, but may come off the board much sooner than expected. The Baylor wide receiver revealed on The Matt Mosley Show the multiple teams that have talked to him on conference calls (which have taken the place of pre-draft visits to team facilities).

"(It's) hard to say. The Eagles, the Bills, the Bears, Colts, the Jets, Cowboys, Rams and the Titans," Mims said. "I've been getting a lot of calls lately. Now I'm just trying to see who's going to draft me, but I may get drafted by a team I never even talked to at all. I'm just trying to be patient and see where I end up at."

Mims was productive over the past three seasons at Baylor, catching 182 passes for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns. He finished with 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Bears, having four 100-yard receiving games and four games with multiple touchdowns.

Many of the teams that have talked to Mims are picking in the back half of the first round. The Bears, Colts, Bills and Rams currently don't have a first-round pick and the Jets are the highest of the teams Mims talked to with the No. 12 pick. The Cowboys pick 17th in the draft while the Eagles are 21st and the Titans 29th. Dallas and Philadelphia both appear to be in a good spot to select Mims based on the teams the wide receiver has conducted pre-draft interviews with to this point.

What about the Panthers? Mims played for Carolina head coach Matt Rhule the past three seasons at Baylor, establishing an easy transition to the NFL should Rhule decide to draft him. The Panthers do have 10 wide receivers currently on their roster, so Mims doesn't appear to be an option.

His connection with Rhule is helping him get through the draft process.

"Me and Coach Rhule talk a lot. We've always talked about this process even before (the interviews)," Mims said. "We talk all the time. That's my guy and we got a great relationship."