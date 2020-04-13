NFL Draft 2020: CeeDee Lamb has virtual meetings with several teams, including 49ers

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recently alluded to the immense depth of the receivers in the 2020 NFL draft (stating that the Ravens could potentially find a starter at that position in the fifth round), but that doesn't mean other teams won't decide to address wide receiver needs early with one of the top prospects.

The 49ers, who are looking to replace veteran Emmanuel Sanders, may be one of those teams. CeeDee Lamb, our top receiving prospect in the draft here at CBS Sports, recently said that he has conducted a virtual meeting with the 49ers, who hold the 13th and 31st overall picks. Lamb confirmed that he has also met with Baltimore, which own the 28th overall pick, as with the Jets, who own the 11th overall pick, via social media.

While no receivers are expected to be selected in the top 10, CBS draft analyst Ryan Wilson has Lamb and Alabama receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III getting selected between picks 12-15 in his seven-round mock draft. Wilson has Lamb going to the Raiders at No. 12, Jeudy to the 49ers at No. 13 and Ruggs to the Broncos at No. 15.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound Lamb but up solid numbers with Oklahoma, catching 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons. Last fall, Lamb caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 21.4 yards per catch. Lamb's play helped the Sooners capture a Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Lamb's laundry list of attributes is one of the main reasons why he will likely be the first receiver taken in this year's draft. Throughout his time at Oklahoma, Lamb consistency showed his ability to can catch passes in traffic while displaying his strong hands, impressive vision, maneuverability and speed in the open field. Lamb, like several other receivers in this year's draft, also showcased the ability to take short passes and turn them into large gains. But like other receivers that have come out of the pass-happy Big 12, Lamb will have to prove that he can be equally effective at the next level.

In San Francisco, Lamb would get a chance to work with Jimmy Garoppolo, who completed over 69% of his passes last season while helping the 49ers win the NFC title. He would also be flanked by Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne, who combined to catch 87 passes for 1,160 yards and eight touchdowns last season. San Francisco's main weapon in the passing game has been tight end George Kittle, who earned All-Pro honors in 2019 after catching 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns.

While getting a receiver is among the 49ers' top priorities, San Francisco will also look to address the safety and cornerback positions, possibly in the first round. The 49ers also have needs on the offensive and defensive lines.