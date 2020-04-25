NFL Draft 2020: Colts keep upgrading around Philip Rivers, draft Michael Pittman, Jonathan Taylor in Round 2

The Indianapolis Colts are using both free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft in order to move on from their 7-9 2019 campaign. They replaced quarterback Jacoby Brissett with former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, used their first pick in the draft to select Michael Pittman out of USC and then traded up in the same round to select former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Pittman broke out in a big way during his senior season in L.A., as he caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games. At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, Pittman has great size and will have the ability to make an impact in his rookie season with Rivers throwing him the football. The second team All-American is the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back and Super Bowl champion Michael Pittman.

Taylor has been one of the best running backs in college football over the past three seasons. He has rushed for over 1,900 yards in all three of his seasons in Madison, and for at least 2,000 yards in each of the past two seasons. In 2019, he rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. There's no doubt that Taylor is one of the best running backs in this class, but he did struggle with ball security. In 41 career games, he lost 15 fumbles.

Earlier this week, the Colts also went out and replaced now-Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron with Trey Burton. It's actually a great deal -- as the Chicago Bears are paying him $4 million and the Colts signed him to the minimum deal. Burton found some success with Colts head coach Frank Reich during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts' starting lineup on the offensive side of the ball now looks pretty impressive. The wideouts include four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton, 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell and Pittman. At running back, the Colts now have three dynamic weapons in Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Taylor. Indy also has Jack Doyle and Burton at tight end and Rivers at quarterback.

While the Colts averaged 327.4 yards per game -- which ranked No. 7 in the league -- they were forced to deal with a bevy of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Most of the wide receivers missed time with injuries in 2019, which had a negative affect on Brissett. The Colts averaged just 194.3 passing yards per game -- which ranked No. 30 in the NFL.

Despite giving up their first-round pick for former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner, the Colts have done a nice job trying to upgrade their weapons around Rivers. They should be right back in the mix for the AFC South title in 2020.