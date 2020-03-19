NFL Draft 2020: Dolphins tried to meet with Tua Tagovailoa before league shut down, per report

Jordan Love was able to meet with the Dolphins just before the NFL's imposed deadline for pre-draft visits for draft-eligible players due to the coronavirus outbreak. Love, who enjoyed an impressive performance at last month's NFL combine, is being projected as a first round pick in the 2020 daft.

The Dolphins were unable, however, to meet with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before the deadline. Shortly after the NFL's new deadline was issued, the Dolphins' first call was to Tagovailoa, as the Dolphins wanted to bring him to their facility to get an update on his surgically repaired hip. The meeting never happened due to logistical issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Tagovailoa, who is about four months removed from surgery to repair a dislocated hip, was cleared to begin partaking in full workouts. At around the same time, Tagovailoa had his fourth-month scans and, according to Rappoport, those results came back "very good with no concerns." Tagovailoa was slated to participate in Alabama's pro day, which has since been canceled.

Despite the injury, Tagovailoa is still expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2020 draft. He is the second-highest rated quarterback in CBS Sports' prospect rankings, just behind reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow. Before his injury, Tagovailoa and Burrow were the clear Heisman trophy front-runners heading into their Nov. 9 meeting against one another in Tuscaloosa. And while less than 100% Tagovailoa threw for more yards (410) and touchdowns (four), it was Burrow (who threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 64 yards) and the Tigers that came away with the victory. Tagovailoa suffered his hip injury the very next week, while Burrow went onto lead LSU to their first national championship in a dozen years. And while his college career ended prematurely, Tua's body of work at Alabama -- he completed 69.3 percent of his passes with 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions -- will likely lead to him being selected in the first round of the draft.

In his two most recent mock drafts, CBS Sports draft analysts Ryan Wilson has Tagovailoa going to the Chargers with the sixth overall pick. He has the Dolphins selecting Love with the 18th overall pick. Wilson has the Dolphins using their first of three first round picks on Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, the top ranked CB in this year's draft according to CBS Sports' prospect rankings. Fellow CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso still has Tagovailoa going to the Dolphins with the fifth overall pick in this year's draft. He has the Chargers taking Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who had a solid pro day last week, with the sixth overall pick.

While they were unable to meet with Tua, the Dolphins were able to meet with Love and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, who was unable to take part in running drills at the combine as he was still recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the Buckeyes' Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. Dobbins was slated to participate in Ohio State's March 25 pro day, which has since been canceled.