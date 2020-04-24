NFL Draft 2020: How to watch rounds 2 and 3, start time, live stream, TV channel, and more

The 2020 NFL Draft came and went on Day 1 without a single blip as fans, general managers, and Roger Goodell can breathe a sigh of relief that the first-ever virtual draft went smoothly -- at least to start. In a few hours, we're running this whole thing back with the start of Day 2. Everyone who follows the draft closely knows the meat of the draft is in Day 2 (rounds two and three). This is where the best NFL teams and general managers separate themselves.

While the draft selection process will be different, the format remains the same. Teams were allotted 10 minutes in Round 1 last night and they will be allotted seven minutes in Rounds 2 and 3. Finally, on Day 3 (Saturday), they will be allotted five minutes in Rounds 4 through 7.

ESPN and NFL Network will simulcast all rounds, while ABC will have its own version of the prime-time telecast for Rounds 2-3 on Friday. ABC will simulcast the final day of the draft with ESPN and NFL Network (Rounds 4-7). The draft telecasts will originate from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut, studios and a majority of the analysts and reporters will contribute from at-home studios.

Here's how you can watch the 2020 NFL Draft on TV and on live stream:

Television

Friday, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m. ET)

Rounds 2-3: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 25 (12-7 p.m. ET)

Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Live stream

FuboTV (try for free)

You can also catch coverage on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com.

Radio

SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio will provide coverage of the draft.