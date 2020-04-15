NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow details his draft night plans and reveals virtual interview questions

Joe Burrow has been spending the days leading up to the 2020 NFL draft at his parents' home in Athens, Ohio. That's also where Burrow, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, will hear his name announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Instead of being in Las Vegas (where the draft was to take place prior to the coronavirus pandemic), Burrow and the rest of his draft class will watch the "virtual draft" from remote locations. NFL teams will also be making their picks from their homes, with Goodell announcing each selection from home.

"There's definitely some disappointment," Burrow said during an appearance on "The Big Podcast with Shaq". "I was really looking forward to walking that stage, walking that red carpet, hearing my name called. But I think being at home with my family is gonna be just as good. Being drafted is being drafted. I don't really have any plans yet because I don't really know what it's gonna look like. Right now I'm planning on just sitting on my couch with my parents and watching it on TV, I guess."

Burrow, who will be one of 58 prospects that will be interviewed during the draft, has been conducting virtual interviews with teams leading up to the draft, which will begin April 23. The former LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner said he's been interviewing with teams that will have no chance at selecting him.

"I really haven't been asked anything crazy," Burrow said of the interview process. "I know some people that have, but most of the conversations that I've had with a lot of teams that aren't gonna be in the top five (say), 'Well, we're not gonna be in position to draft you, so let's just talk about life,' stuff like that. So it's been an interesting process."

Burrow was asked about the comparisons that have made between himself and former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's expected to be the second quarterback taken in this year's draft. Burrow and Tagovailoa were the leading Heisman candidates heading into their November showdown last fall, as Burrow's Tigers edged Tua's Crimson Tide en route to a national championship.

"Whenever you're coming out in the same draft class with anybody, you're going to be compared to them, but I'm not super worried about that," Burrow said. "Tua's a great player, just like I am. There's a lot of really good players in the draft and we're all looking to make a name for ourselves at the next level. I guess we'll find out 10 years down the road and there's gonna be discussions throughout time about it, but we can't control that."

After riding the bench for three years at Ohio State, Burrow transferred to LSU, where he went 25-3 as a starter that included a 15-0 record in 2019. And while he acknowledges that he will likely be drafted by a team that is coming off of a losing season, Burrow isn't planning on losing very often at the next level.

"I was just wanna get drafted to a good team, a good organization that is gonna maximize my talents," he said. "I've won everywhere that I've been. I've never had a losing season in sports from the moment I was five-years-old. I'm not a loser. I just wanna go somewhere where I can win."

Burrow said if he is selected by the Bengals with the first overall pick, that will help make up for the fact that he won a national title for LSU and not the Buckeyes, the team that Burrow and many other Ohioans grew up cheering for.

"Yeah, there's a lot of that," he said when asked about Buckeye fans from his hometown that wish he would have had an opportunity to start in Columbus. "But a lot of the people in my area became LSU fans when I went down there. And if I happen to be the first pick this year, I'm coming back home, and I think that would make a lot of people feel a lot better."