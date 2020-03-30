NFL Draft 2020: Justin Herbert has video meetings with Chargers and Raiders, per report

Justin Herbert can't meet with NFL teams in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the former Oregon quarterback is still meeting with teams, with the start of the 2020 NFL draft just weeks away.

On Monday, Herbert, widely rated as the third or fourth best quarterback prospect in the draft, has a video meeting set up with the Raiders on Monday after having an earlier one with the Chargers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Chargers and Raiders have the sixth and 12th overall picks in the draft, respectively.

Herbert is currently ranked behind LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Utah State's Jordan Love in CBS Sports quarterback prospect rankings. But unlike the three quarterbacks ranked ahead of him, Herbert was able to get in his pro day earlier this month after taking part in the NFL combine back in February.

During his pro day, Herbert showcased more that just his arm strength in front of a slew of NFL teams that included the Dolphins. Working with former Dolphins QB coach John Beck, Herbert showed marked improvement in his footwork since last month's workout at the combine. Herbert also took a considerable amount of snaps from under center, something he wasn't asked to do at Oregon.

"I just wanted to be myself," Herbert told NFL Network at the conclusion of his pro day. "I wanted to go out there and have fun, compete, and get better. There's so much that I can do to get better. I just wanted to give teams an actual representation of myself, go out there, and have fun."

Herbert also showcased his ability to make plays outside the pocket on play-action, roll-out passes, something that was part of his college repertoire.

"We emphasize that a lot," Herbert said, "and I've always felt really comfortable with it and the guys that we've had running the routes."

Along with showing teams his tangible upsides, Herbert also addressed the outside questions regarding his personality and leadership skills. Herbert said that he has fielded questions from NFL teams about his personality and demeanor leading up to next month's draft.

"That's always a question that comes up," he said. "I don't know if it's very accurate. I think, you ask a lot of the guys around here, around the facility, they'll tell you otherwise. I feel comfortable saying that I'm not as introverted as everyone thinks I am. I love to talk. Unfortunately, I talk a little too much sometimes."

Fortunately for Herbert, his play on the field did most of the talking for him during his years at Oregon. During his four years in Eugene, the 6-foot-6, 237-pound signal caller completed 64 percent of his passes for 10,541 yards with 95 touchdowns and just 23 interceptions. A three-sport athlete in high school (he played baseball and basketball along with football), Herbert said Thursday that he looks up to Marcus Mariota, a fellow former Ducks quarterback who will likely be playing somewhere other than Tennessee next season.

While he said that he hasn't spent too much time comparing himself to the rest of this year's quarterback class, Herbert feels good about the attributes he will bring to whatever team drafts him to be their quarterback.

"I do feel comfortable saying that I've got a good arm," he said. "I pride myself on preparation. I do my best to always go into a game knowing exactly what they're doing, what we're going to do. I've always really enjoyed playing quarterback, competing and leading."

The Chargers are in dire need of a quarterback after allowing Phillip Rivers to test the open market after 16 seasons with the franchise. And while the Raiders currently have two accomplished quarterbacks -- Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota -- currently on their roster, Las Vegas general manager Mike Mayock has not ruled out the prospect of selecting a quarterback in the first round.