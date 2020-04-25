NFL Draft 2020: Longtime Raiders fan Guy Fieri represents in live fan feed during team's pick
The Mayor of Flavortown was on the screen as his favorite team, the Las Vegas Raiders, made a draft selection Friday night
The Raiders relocated from Oakland to Las Vegas this year, but if what we say on television during the NFL Draft is any indication, they kept one of their high-profile fans in the process. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, a longtime Raiders fan and Northern California native, appeared on the draft's live broadcast among the Raiders' fan feed as Roger Goodell announced one of the team's third-round picks:
Fieri picked an exciting time to take a break from his post as Mayor of Flavortown. His Raiders selected blazing-fast Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III with the 12th overall pick, then added another pair of pass-catching threats in the third round in Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards. Las Vegas also added Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette with the 19th pick.
Clemson linebacker Tanner Muse went to the Raiders at pick No. 100, the one was broadcasted alongside Fieri and his signature spiked blonde hair and goatee. They added Muse's college teammate, guard John Simpson, in the fourth round. Their last projected pick is No. 139.
Fieri, star of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," is a fixture in Raider Nation, even appearing at the team's training camp on "Hard Knocks" last season. His corporate entity is called "Knuckle Sandwich," and he's hoping the Raiders deliver plenty to their competition very soon.
