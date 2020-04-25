NFL Draft 2020: Minutes after trading Trent Williams, Redskins draft potential replacement in Saahdiq Charles

Just minutes after the Washington Redskins made the decision to trade left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers, Ron Rivera and Co. drafted someone who could be his replacement. With the second pick in the fourth round (No. 108) overall, the Redskins selected offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles out of LSU.

CBS NFL Draft writer Chris Trapasso gave the pick a 'C+,' here's his reasoning: "Fills a need in Washington and has the look of a franchise left tackle. Long and chiseled. But so inconsistent in all phases. Late with his hands and at times stops sliding his feet in pass pro. Show flashes of brilliance. Just not nearly often enough."

CBS ranked Charles the No. 157 prospect in this class, but there's no doubt that he has potential with his 6-foot-4, 321-pound frame. Charles served as the left tackle for Joe Burrow during one of the best seasons we have ever seen from a college quarterback. The 2019 Heisman Trophy Winner threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions as LSU went undefeated and won the College Football National Championship.

Clearly former LSU running back and current Redskins back Derrius Guice is excited about this pick.

My boy coming block for me @saahdiq hell yeah — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) April 25, 2020

Charles had some discipline issues at LSU such as a couple of failed drug tests, and he admitted that to reporters after being selected by the Redskins.

"I made mistakes at school ... dumb mistakes," said Charles, via John Keim of ESPN. "I learned from my mistakes and improved ... at LSU. I was truthful with the organization."

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, one key person who was in Charles' corner was LSU head coach Ed Orgeron. Rivera reportedly called Orgeron earlier this week and obviously liked what he heard.

Charles figures to battle Geron Christian for the right to start at left tackle in 2020. The Williams drama lasted way too long, which is why the Redskins were only able to receive a couple of later picks for the seven-time Pro Bowler. At the very least, it's a weight off of the Redskins' shoulders in terms of internal drama and cap space -- and definitely something that needed to be done before Rivera capped off his first offseason in Washington.