NFL Draft 2020: Packers follow questionable Jordan Love pick by going running back over receiver in Round 2
The Packers have made two questionable selections so far in the 2020 NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers have been the talk of the 2020 NFL Draft thus far, and it hasn't been for the right reasons. They raised eyebrows in the first round when they selected former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the draft after trading up -- even though they possess one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Aaron Rodgers -- and made another head-scratching pick in the second round.
With the No. 62 overall pick, the Packers selected former Boston College running back A.J. Dillon. Here's what our Chris Trapasso said about the pick, which he graded a C+: "Explosive train. Insane contact balance. Just enough wiggle to make one defender miss on a run. Running style could shorten his NFL career. Maybe Aaron Jones insurance?"
Dillon is considered one of the top running backs in this class, and he rushed for 1,685 yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season. In three seasons at Boston College, he racked up 4,618 yards from scrimmage and 40 total touchdowns. The prospect is not necessarily the problem with this selection, it's the team that selected him.
The Packers have two dynamic backs in Jones and Jamaal Williams. Last season, Jones racked up over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns -- which tied for the league lead in combined rushing and receiving touchdowns. Williams also racked up over 700 yards of total offense and six total touchdowns in 2019.
Dillon is someone who is going to have the opportunity to be a good player at the next level, but with Jones and Williams already on roster -- it's a bit confusing how the Packers came to this conclusion. The Packers could have taken a receiver -- especially considering at how fast they were flying off the board in the second round. Tyler Johnson out of Minnesota was still available, Donovan Peoples-Jones out of Michigan has potential and Bryan Edwards is someone who was considered a high pick before his foot issue.
This pick might not have been considered a bad one if the Packers took better advantage of their first-round pick, but clearly fans still have that bad taste in their mouths from Round 1.
