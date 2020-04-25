NFL Draft 2020: Rams select possible Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks replacements with first two picks

The Los Angeles Rams made the big decision to release star running back Todd Gurley earlier this offseason, and they used their first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select a possible replacement. With the No. 52 overall pick, the Rams selected running back Cam Akers out of Florida State.

The second team All-ACC player out of Jackson, Mississippi rushed for a career high 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season in Tallahassee, and broke Dalvin Cook's freshman record for rushing yards in his first year at Florida State (1,025). He's a compact, aggressive prospect who could be a three-down back at the next level.

It will be hard to replace the kind of production Gurley brought to the Rams' backfield over the past few seasons. Gurley's a three-time Pro Bowler, led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice and was considered the best running back in the league before his knee issue hampered his play. In 2019, he rushed for a career-low 857 yards and 12 touchdowns while the Rams went 9-7 and missed the postseason.

It's possible that Sean McVay and Co. are examining using a committee in the backfield. They have Malcolm Brown -- who rushed for a career-high 255 yards and five touchdowns last season -- and also drafted Darrell Henderson Jr. out of Memphis last season. Either way, this team is loading up on talent to attempt to replace the kind of production Gurley gave them.

Just five picks later, the Rams made another big selection when they took wide receiver Van Jefferson out of Florida. While he originally started off his collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels, Jefferson found success after transferring. In two seasons with the Gators, Jefferson caught 84 passes for 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns. Los Angeles traded Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason for a second-round pick -- and they took Jefferson with that exact pick -- so it's easy to make the connection that the Rams were looking to replace him with that selection.

The Rams are also attempting to lock up some cheap talent, as they currently have the worst cap situation in the NFL according to Over the Cap. On Friday, quarterback Jared Goff agreed to take a pay cut -- which reportedly saved the Rams $7 million.