NFL Draft 2020 rumors: Broncos looking to trade up for Jerry Jeudy, per report

The Denver Broncos appear to be on the outside looking in if they want to select one of the top three wide receivers in this year's NFL Draft. With the No. 15 selection, there's no guarantee the Broncos can select Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb -- but will that prompt general manager John Elway to make a move?

Per Woody Paige of The (Colorado Springs) Gazette, Elway and the Broncos are looking to trade up in the draft in order to select Jeudy -- the "big three" wideout the franchise is targeting. Sources told Paige the Broncos will try to trade up to the No. 8 or No. 10 spot and grab Jeudy.

The Arizona Cardinals are at the No. 8 spot and the Cleveland Browns currently hold the No. 10 pick. Denver could have a problem trading with Arizona, as general manager Steve Keim didn't rule out selecting a wide receiver in Round 1.

"You want to look at the long-term contracts you have in place, whether guys can play inside or outside," Keim said. "If there is a player at the right spot, someone we are high on, we will certainly take advantage of that. I say this every year, your needs are always changing. Just because it seems on the surface we're not as needy at wide receiver, that could change pretty quickly."

Arizona has seven selections in the draft, but just two in the first three rounds (No. 8 and No. 74). The Cardinals could be tempted to acquire multiple picks from the Broncos and stock up the cupboard with a lucrative trade offer. Arizona has plenty of depth at wide receiver and traded for DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

The Browns are in an interesting spot at No. 10. Cleveland has eight picks in the draft, including two in the third round. Arguably the Browns' biggest need is offensive tackle, which may prompt them to stay at No. 10 and select one of the top prospects. If the board doesn't fall in their favor, perhaps then they entertain Denver's offer and acquire more picks (assuming the Broncos don't make a deal with Arizona by then).

If Denver does trade into the top 10, chances are Jeudy will be the first wide receiver off the board. That could cause a chain reaction of receiver-needy teams looking to move up.