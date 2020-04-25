NFL Draft 2020: Saints trade up to take quarterback who wants to be Taysom Hill

With Teddy Bridgewater now a member of the Carolina Panthers and Drew Brees coming back for just one more season, it appears Taysom Hill is next in line to be the full-time starter for the New Orleans Saints. While Hill has become a fan favorite due to his ability to run, pass and throw, and reports surfaced earlier this offseason that the Saints are actually confident he can be a franchise quarterback in this league.

Hill is just one of the versatile players who has seemingly opened the door for other "jack-of-all-trade" players. Just last year, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the MVP award -- a former No. 32 overall pick who many analysts wanted to play wide receiver in the NFL.

One player specifically feels like Hill may have opened the door for him -- and he will now share a quarterback room with him. With the No. 240 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Saints selected former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens. This wasn't just a pick for fun, by the way. The Saints actually traded a future sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans to select Stevens -- and it was the only pick they made in the final four rounds.

"To see (Hill) succeed at the highest possible level, a very similar guy, similar body types, he's able to make plays," Stevens said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. "And it's really cool to see him do it, possibly open up the door for other guys that are like me and him."

Stevens is considered one of those "athletes" that could play many different positions at the next level. In fact, during his first three seasons in college, he rushed for more yards than he threw for.

Hill scored a career-high seven touchdowns in 2019, and found success relieving Brees during trick plays. Hill has attempted just 13 passes in his career, but he's rushed for 352 yards, three touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 238 yards and six more touchdowns in his three years with the Saints.

During his time at BYU, however, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns and 31 interceptions and rushed for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns. Saints head coach Sean Payton took a flier on him as an undrafted free agent that was released by the Green Bay Packers after the 2017 preseason -- and his performance may have opened the door for Stevens.

The former Penn State Nittany Lion transferred to Mississippi State for his senior season, and threw for 1,155 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019. He also rushed for 381 yards and four touchdowns in those nine games played. During his entire collegiate career, Stevens rushed for a total of 887 yards, 12 touchdowns and recorded 14 receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns. While he didn't put up as big of numbers as Hill did in college, Payton clearly sees potential in Stevens -- so much so that he traded up for him.

"I think this is the perfect spot for me," Stevens said following the conclusion of the draft, via Rod Walker of the the Times-Picayune. "I couldn't think of a better situation."