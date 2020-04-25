NFL Draft 2020: Twitter reacts to Eagles drafting Jalen Hurts
Everyone was surprised and no one had any answers
On April 24, 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles used the 53rd pick in the NFL Draft to select Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, one of the nation's top quarterbacks this past college football season. Selecting a talented quarterback in a draft isn't a novel concept, but after the pick, some folks online remembered a different date: April 29, 2019.
On that date, the Eagles signed starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension with $107 million in guaranteed money. Needless to say, many who were following the draft were quite surprised at the pick. There was so much surprise, in fact, that a prospect some considered to have been a smarter selection for the Eagles, Baylor receiver Denzel Mims -- who was selected by the New York Jets-- became a more popular trending topic on Twitter than Hurts himself.
The 280-character social media site was buzzing after the pick was announced and here are some of the top tweets that came from it.
Let's start with the negatives. There were those who found the pick to be quite dumb -- of course that's to be an expected response when a team's general manager does anything, really.
Then there were those who thought the pick was a bad idea from a sympathetic perspective of what Carson Wentz must be going through at this exact moment.
Not everything was sad, of course. There was at least one good joke pointing out one major thing the two quarterbacks have in common with regards to how their careers have gone so far.
And while the public may disagree on whether this was a smart choice, there's no denying that some of Hurts's soon-to-be peers liked what Philadelphia did with its pick.
Finally, here's a good use of Jalen Hurts's name.
