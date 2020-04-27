NFL Draft 2020: What the Redskins didn't do, and one thing they definitely got right

Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins are coming off of a successful 2020 NFL Draft. They selected arguably the best player in the draft in Chase Young, and more importantly secured some important weapons for Dwayne Haskins. If there was one thing the Redskins did right this past weekend, it was what they did at the wide receiver position.

Whether you want to call him a receiver or running back, Antonio Gibson out of Memphis is an offensive weapon. He's a home-run hitter who can turn any touch he gets into a big play and could be the future for the Redskins in the slot or as a receiving back. Antonio Gandy-Golden put up over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his two seasons at Liberty and caught 20 total touchdowns. He's 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, a good route runner and has an incredible catch radius. He might be someone who can serve as a threat opposite of Terry McLaurin.

While the Redskins' draft class appears to be a good one, not everything is perfect for Washington heading into the 2020 season. Not every pick was absolutely loved by fans, and there are still some weaknesses on this team. Let's take a look at what the Redskins didn't get right in the 2020 NFL Draft.

1. Completely fix the offensive line

The Redskins finally dealt longtime left tackle Trent Williams after a dramatic year -- and there's still a hole at the most important position on the offensive line. The Redskins did draft offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles out of LSU -- who definitely has potential -- just minutes later, but Charles is not going to be the automatic starter on the left side. He was ranked the No. 157 prospect in this draft class, and Geron Christian is also going to have the opportunity to battle for the right to start at left tackle. Rivera said on Saturday night that Charles is somebody who they believe is versatile and can play on the left side, right side or even at guard.

It remains to be seen what happens at left guard. Ereck Flowers signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, so the Redskins went out and signed Wes Schweitzer from the Atlanta Falcons. He was more of a swing guard and backup center, but did start 20 games over the last two seasons due to injuries. He hasn't started a season opener since 2017, and we don't know if the 26 year old out of San Jose State is the long-term answer at left guard. The Redskins also drafted Keith Ismael out of San Diego State in the fifth round, but is he really a candidate to start inside during his rookie season? Charles is someone who the Redskins might try out on the inside, but you have to imagine they would rather have him as a tackle. Either way, there still are some questions along the offensive line.

2. Are the Redskins OK at cornerback?

Despite losing cornerbacks Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar this offseason, the Redskins failed to draft a cornerback for the first time since 2011. Washington did go out and sign Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby in free agency, but that doesn't necessarily make the cornerback position no longer a concern. The Redskins also signed Sean Davis and drafted Kamren Curl, but they appear to be better fits at safety.

It's especially frustrating for Redskins fans when former Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall was available in the fifth round, but the Redskins opted to go with a center. When you look at what the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles did at wide receiver in the draft, it also has to make Washington fans nervous. The Redskins gave up 238.9 passing yards per game last year -- which ranked No. 18 in the league -- and traded away their top cornerback. Washington's front seven is nasty, but the same cannot be said for the secondary.

3. Who is starting at outside linebacker?

While the Redskins' front seven is very solid, it's more the front four that is actually scary. The Redskins are switching from a base 3-4 defense to a 4-3, which means some linebackers are now defensive ends, and which players start at outside linebacker remains to be determined. I like the Khaleke Hudson pick out of Michigan -- I truly do. It's always nice to have one of those hybrid players looming around the second level, but a 5-foot-11, 224 pound player is not exactly a starting outside linebacker.

The Redskins have some interesting pieces at linebacker, but it's anyone's guess where they are going to play. Is Reuben Foster going to be on the roster this season? Will he play in the middle or could he play on the outside? Cole Holcomb had a great rookie season, but he's also a middle linebacker. Could he move to the outside? The Redskins also signed veteran Thomas Davis Sr. and Kevin Pierre-Louis, but where do they fit into the equation? With the Redskins switching to a 4-3, Rivera could have targeted a true 4-3 outside linebacker somewhere in the draft.