NFL Draft 2020: Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun tested positive for a diluted sample during the combine

Zack Baun, the fourth-ranked linebacker in CBS Sports pre-draft prospect rankings, has notified all 32 NFL teams that he tested positive for a diluted sample during February's combine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Baun blamed the positive result on "drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes."

Fortunately for Baun, the positive test rest will not count as a strike against him under the league's new Collective Bargaining Agreement whereas it would have under the old CBA. Because of that, NFL teams do not expect the positive test to impact Baun's draft status. Baun is currently projected as either a late first or early second-round pick.

The 6-foot-3, 253-pound Baun put up video game numbers during his final season at Wisconson. Last fall, Baun tallied 12.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception return for a touchdown while earning All-American and First Team All-Big Ten honors.

In his most recent mock draft, CBS NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson has the Chiefs selecting Baun with the 32nd pick in the draft. Baun has also been linked as a possible fit for the Falcons, Lions and Ravens, among other teams.

Baun recently shared some details of his virtual interviews with NFL teams, with the draft set to begin a week from Thursday.

"You're competing, it's a job interview, and there's other people wanting the same spot you do, so you've got to get over the humble factor and give praise when it's needed," Baun told Colten Bartholomew of The Time Herald. "This time is about me showcasing what I can do.

"That's something I tell teams — my trajectory is so far up right now. I know that my best football is ahead of me. That's kind of my mantra, just always getting better, always reaching for higher goals."